The American Dragon collection from Chicago's FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Gear brings in Fall with American classic biker cool

FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Gear is offering its American Dragon riders collection clothing with its “American-Made and Proud” message. The Dragons represent the old school, classic American rider identity”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Dragon collection from Chicago's FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Gear brings in Fall riding with American-made classic biker cool.
— Wild Bill, CEO
Fall is here and the sight and sounds of heavy metal, chrome and thunder hit the streets and highways of America. Millions of motorcycle enthusiasts are revving up their engines for the most awaited and spectacular time on their calendar: their annual Fall rides.
Bikers from coast to coast will be seen on city and suburban roads and highways across the 50 states— roaring and gliding through traffic amidst the beautiful scenes of golden American autumn. It's a chance for bikers to show off their newest pieces of steel and chrome and the biker clothing and gear being worn… Or in this case being modeled to the world.
Of course Chicago’s American-made niche icon brand FEAR-NONE will be visible with their classic America-proud biker bravado and style.
For Fall 2023, FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Gear will be offering its American Dragon riders collection clothing with its “American-Made and Proud” message. “The ‘dragons’ represent the old school, classic American rider identity,” says FEAR- NONE’s CEO Wild Bill Walen. “We kind of look at ourselves as a bunch of old, mythical Dragons on our bikes with all the smoke and the Chrome and the thunder/noise. In a politically correct world, it reminds people that we like to shake things up and not just sit there in a corner quietly so as we don't offend anybody. We're American Dragons and we breathe fire baby just like our ancestors the Cowboys and all our Vets that fought for freedom against huge odds and won!”
The FEAR-NONE American Dragons collection encompasses some very snarly t-shirts, long sleeve shirts, hoodies, sweaters and other gear for both men and women. The dragon art gives the impression of not to be messed with and is emblazed with FEAR-NONE’s mantra of “American made motorcycle gear” (which as much as anything is a differentiator against competitors 99% of who make their clothing in China, Mexico, and other offshore 3rd world countries. FEAR-NONE’s specialty is unique, original American-designed and made motorcycle clothing that is highest-performance, sturdy, comfortable, and reflective of its classic-American pedigree that it holds so dear and is known the world over. With an incredible 700+ American-designed and made original clothing and gear items in its arsenal (more than Harley, LEVIS and Guess combined), FEAR-NONE Motorcycle gear and clothing continue to lead the ultra-high quality, classic American motorcycle gear and clothing category and shows no sign of slowing down.
