Ferrellgas Celebrates Customer Service Week

LIBERTY, Mo., Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The employee-owners of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR) are thrilled to celebrate National Customer Service Week again this year. Behind every customer interaction is our talented team of Customer Success professionals. Every day, they put our customers first, working diligently to make sure our customers are taken care of.



National Customer Service Week began when the U.S. Congress issued an official proclamation in 1992. The goal was to recognize the importance of good customer service and the people who make it happen. Businesses observe National Customer Service Week each year during the first full week of October.

As one of the leading propane companies in the nation, Ferrellgas prides itself on Fueling Life Simply for customers by providing easy propane service. Our Customer Success professionals play a key part in that process by helping our customers find the right options to fit their needs and budget. We are looking forward to honoring their efforts by distributing Heart of Service pins, giving away prizes, and holding celebrations throughout the company.

Our Customer Success team’s agility and determination are at the center of everything we do, and we are incredibly grateful for their contributions. “They truly embody our Heart of Service,” said Senior Director of Customer Experience & Strategy Sarah Knight. “They show up every day with passion and purpose to help our customers have positive experiences when they’re doing business with Ferrellgas. They are some of the hardest working people I know!” she said. “They are constantly sharing their talents and gifts with us and our customers.”

At Ferrellgas, we are so proud of our Customer Success team and everything they do. Our employee-owners are using this week as an opportunity to say thank you to everyone in our company who interacts with our customers on a regular basis. Happy National Customer Service Week, everyone!

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is sold at 60,000 locations nationwide. Ferrellgas was named one of Newsweek’s Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2023. It was the only national propane provider to earn that honor. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 30, 2022. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

