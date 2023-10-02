DANDY® CELERY LAUNCHES “CELERY-BRATE TRADITION” CONSUMER SWEEPSTAKES

Enter Now Through November 15th for a Chance to Win Fall Cooking Themed Prizes!

OviedoOviedo, Fla., Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dandy® Produce, a leading grower of fresh celery, radish and corn in the U.S., announces the launch of its the “Celery-brate Tradition” Sweepstakes! Now through November 15th, participants can enter HERE for a chance to win one of eight prizes!

One lucky winner will be chosen for the grand prize pack featuring high-end name brand items including a porcelain rectanglular roaster, food shopper, corn cob holders, a solo stove, and marshmallow roasters perfect for all the fall celery-brations. Dandy will also be picking one winner every week for the duration the promotion to take home a $100 gift card along with five Dandy coupons. Winners will be contacted via email.

“This year, we hope our fans will be moved to cook more with celery throughout this promotion!” said Nichole Towell, senior director of marketing and packaging procurement at Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “From football watch parties to three major holidays lined up during this time of year, the cooking opportunities are abundant! So, keep an eye out for the Dandy brand in store and give a few recipes a try.”

Dandy® celery is naturally sweeter, crispier, and less stringy than other celery brands on store shelves, and is available in whole stalk, hearts, and a variety of fresh cut options to suit each shoppers’ needs. The company is committed to providing inspiration for healthy and delicious cooking ideas.

About Dandy®

For nearly 100 years, Duda Farm Fresh Foods has been a leading grower, shipper, processor and marketer of fresh vegetables and citrus. Known for their superior celery, the company has expanded their facilities over the years to accommodate recent developments such as celery juicing and other health and wellness trends in order to provide consumers with the freshest celery possible. With primary locations in Florida, California, Arizona, Georgia and Michigan, Duda Farm Fresh Foods carries a commitment to innovation and sustainability and believes in growing a healthy future for generations to come. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of A. Duda & Sons, Inc., a family-owned, diversified land company headquartered in Oviedo, Fla. For more information, please visit www.dudafresh.com.

