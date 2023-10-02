The Best Areas for UK Expat and Foreign National Buy-to-Let in 2023

With house prices remaining stubbornly high and high mortgage rates, UK expat and foreign national investors need to make sure they put their money in the right area to maximise their returns.

The first thing UK expat and foreign national investors should look at when considering where to purchase a buy-to-let property is the rental yield.

When it comes to the regional picture for rental yields, Zoopla reports that the North East is currently leading the pack, with an average rental yield of 7.2%.