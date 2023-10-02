Techvestor Co-founder Sief Khafagi Shares Insights on Building a STR Portfolio in New Interview

Techvestor co-founder Sief Khafagi was interviewed about the creation of a short-term real estate portfolio for investors to build wealth in the market.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Techvestor co-founder Sief Khafagi recently gave an exclusive interview to Vizaca, sharing his keen insights on how to build a short-term rental portfolio that can help people build wealth from one of the most lucrative vehicles.

As a tech-enabled real estate investment platform, Techvestor provides passive investment in short-term rental properties such as Airbnb. The company uses a 16-point strategy and software to locate and acquire properties, as well as prepare and manage them for positive returns.

In just a few short years, Techvestor has built a multi-million-dollar portfolio that includes properties in desirable destinations such as Florida, Blue Ridge, Memphis, Scottsdale, and the Poconos.

While technology is a part of Techvestor's success, Sief Khafagi told Vizaca that all of the company's success starts with its team of talented people. The company focused on recruiting and hiring talent from major tech companies such as Facebook and Apple and then made sure to put the right people in the right places.

This helps Techvestor identify not only the right markets for profitability in short-term rentals but also the specific properties that will bring the highest and most consistent ROI.

Sief Khafagi explains to Vizaca that Techvestor has different criteria set up for its "buy box," which helps it quickly and effectively identify the right properties to chase down not long after they're listed on the MLS.

By creating and then integrating its unique strategy into its proprietary software, Techvestor is able to take what was once a mom-and-pop business into a streamlined operation. In this way, the company is making investing in short-term rentals much easier for people around the country who otherwise couldn't tap into its potential.

Sief Khafagi explains in his Vizaca interview that Techvestor is one of the first companies that has entered this investment space and quickly became one of the largest and most successful.

While their bread-and-butter thus far has been identifying and buying properties on an individual basis to turn into short-term rentals, the company is also working on a way that it could purchase multiple homes for this purpose at the same time.

Many other big investment institutions in the real estate space are interested in the short-term rental market, as Khafagi explained in his interview, but they would need to purchase the homes in bulk, as he described above.

In his interview with Vizaca, the Techvestor co-founder also discussed the data the company uses to find and analyze properties, some of the top markets they're in, some of the markets they're looking at or trying to stay away from, and how having insight from advisors at notable companies have helped fuel their growth.

To learn more about Techvestor and investing in short-term real estate, please visit techvestor.com.

To read Sief Khafagi's full interview with Vizaca, please visit vizaca.com.

About Techvestor

Techvestor is a tech enabled real estate firm that offers a proprietary platform for investment in short-term rental properties. Techvestor allows investors to accumulate passive income through real estate investments that are facilitated by proprietary software and managed by its team of real estate investment professionals. Techvestor was co-founded in 2021 by Sief Khafagi and Sabrina Guler.

About Sief Khafagi

Sief Khafagi is an entrepreneur, real estate investor, and co-founder of Techvestor, a remote proptech company. With more than a decade of experience in real estate and technology, Sief Khafagi and his team use industry-leading data insights to scale their short term rental portfolio alongside their investors.