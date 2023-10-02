Embracing Eco-Friendly Car Care: BLISS CEO Vahid David Delrahim Explains How Car Wash Company is Leading the Way

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the leaves change and the air turns crisper, we find ourselves in a season of transformation, a time to reflect on our actions and their impact on the world. “At BLISS Car Wash , this reflection has led us to reiterate our role in fostering a sustainable future: embracing and promoting eco-friendly car care. As the automotive industry evolves, so must our commitment to reducing our ecological footprint,” said Vahid David Delrahim, CEO of BLISS Car Wash.



One of the cornerstones of our eco-conscious approach is our exclusive use of 100% biodegradable cleaning products. We’re proud to say that the ingredients in our cleaning and protective solutions are naturally broken down, sparing our oceans and waterways from pollution. This deliberate choice not only preserves the delicate balance of marine ecosystems but also contributes to the larger fight against climate change. By adopting biodegradability as our guiding principle, we’re actively working to reshape the car wash industry’s impact on the environment.

“At the heart of our commitment lies the prestigious Blue Coral® Beyond Green Certification, coupled with volatile organic compounds (VOC) compliance. This distinction underscores our dedication to crafting cleaning and protective products that are effective and gentle on the environment. Our products are phosphorous-free, ensuring that they leave no negative imprint on our oceans, the Amazon Rainforest, or the future of our planet. Additionally, they are devoid of any toxins that could compromise human and animal health, aligning with our holistic approach to eco-friendly car care,” added Ash Delrahim, Vice President of Operations at BLISS.

As Water Warriors, we’re on a mission to revolutionize water consumption in the car wash industry. Our cutting-edge water reclamation systems play a pivotal role in this endeavor, enabling us to reclaim and reuse a remarkable 70% of the water we utilize. While a traditional car wash may use up to 80 gallons of fresh water per wash, and a home car wash may squander as much as 100 gallons, BLISS Car Wash stands out by utilizing fewer than 24 gallons. Our “Smart Meter” technology further elevates our conservation efforts, enabling real-time monitoring of water usage and facilitating efficient consumption management.

A core component of our eco-friendly philosophy is the elimination of effluent discharge. Our forward-thinking approach includes the installation of advanced water reclamation and purification systems across all BLISS locations. This strategic move is aimed at eradicating effluent discharge, a harmful practice that has detrimental effects on aquatic life and contributes to the formation of “dead zones” in oceans and lakes. By ensuring that our operations do not contribute to this problem, we’re nurturing healthier aquatic ecosystems for generations to come.

“Our commitment to eco-friendly car care extends to the very technology that drives our operations. Our state-of-the-art equipment is designed not only for efficiency but also for energy conservation. This dual-pronged approach ensures that we clean cars effectively while leaving a smaller carbon footprint, a testament to our belief that technological innovation can be harnessed for the greater good,” added Ash Delrahim.

Central to our efforts is the conscious avoidance of phosphorus in our cleaning products. Phosphorus, a toxic chemical, fosters the growth of harmful algae blooms in sewers, which ultimately find their way into our oceans and lakes. These blooms are catastrophic for aquatic life, leading to “dead zones” and releasing pollutants that endanger human health. By adopting a phosphorus-free approach, BLISS Car Wash is actively contributing to restoring balanced aquatic ecosystems.

About BLISS Car Wash

BLISS Car Wash offers premium unlimited car wash memberships at a great value. For more information about BLISS, visit www.blisscarwash.com .