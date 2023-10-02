Gradle Inc. to Host Sold-out Developer Productivity Engineering Forum at Nasdaq MarketSite

Live-streamed Event will feature top developer productivity and experience leaders from GitLab, Microsoft, Nasdaq, and Netflix

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 3rd, Gradle Inc. is hosting Developer Productivity Engineering (DPE) Forum at one of New York’s most iconic venues: Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square. The one-day event will feature DPE and Developer Experience (DX) leaders from some of the most innovative engineering organizations— including GitLab, Microsoft, Nasdaq, Netflix, and Gradle—to discuss the best practices, strategies, and technologies for improving developer productivity and happiness.



Addressing developer pain and toil has become a top priority for the C-suite as it is a major driver of avoidable costs and an obstacle to rapid innovation. In fact, developers say they spend as much time waiting for builds and tests as they do writing code, according to a GitHub survey of 500 companies with over 1,000 employees (June 2023).

“Now more than ever, it’s critical for companies to prioritize productivity and their developer experience and invest in DPE,” said Hans Dockter, Gradle Inc., Founder and CEO. “The DPE Forum will bring together industry leaders to share their insights on how to deliver quality software faster and at scale.”

DPE is a fast-growing software development practice that views developer productivity as a technology challenge, rather than a people problem that can be addressed by traditional management techniques. As such, DPE focuses on providing developers with the data and tools they need—like build and test performance acceleration technologies and failure analytics—to deliver faster feedback cycles and reduced failure resolution times. It’s practiced by most of the elite software development organizations and many of the most valuable global business brands.

Speakers and sessions at the event will include:

DevX in the Enterprise: Through the Open Lens , Amado Gramajo, VP, Infrastructure & DevOps Engineering at Nasdaq

, Amado Gramajo, VP, Infrastructure & DevOps Engineering at Nasdaq How Improving the Testing Experience Goes Beyond Quality , Audrey Chipman, Senior Software Engineer at Netflix

, Audrey Chipman, Senior Software Engineer at Netflix Unlocking Developer Productivity: Human-Powered Success , Brian Houck, Principal Productivity Engineer at Microsoft

, Brian Houck, Principal Productivity Engineer at Microsoft Flow Metrics and Open Automation: The Future of DevSecOps and ITSM, Lee Faus, Global Field CTO at GitLab

To register to watch the live stream visit: https://event.gradle.com/dpeforumnewyorkcity .

About Gradle

Gradle Inc . provides the leading software solution for improving developer productivity and happiness called Develocity and is pioneering the emerging practice of Developer Productivity Engineering . Elite development teams from companies like ASML, Airbnb, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Nasdaq, SAP, and Netflix, use Develocity to deliver quality software more rapidly at scale. They achieve this by leveraging Gradle’s innovative build and test performance acceleration technologies and analytics to proactively improve the reliability of the developer toolchain and make failure troubleshooting more efficient. Gradle is also the company behind the popular open-source Gradle Build Tool which is downloaded over 35 million times a month.

