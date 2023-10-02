AssistRx Named a Winner of the Orlando Sentinel Media Group’s Central Florida Top Workplaces 2023 Award

Healthcare technology and patient solutions provider recognized as a Central Florida top employer for third consecutive year

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssistRx, the advanced therapy initiation and patient solutions provider, today announced it has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by the Orlando Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, connection and more.



“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

AssistRx’s vision to transform lives through access to therapy is accomplished through collaboration across the entire organization, from its technology teams to its patient solutions representatives, pharmacy teams and support staff. Life sciences organizations partner with AssistRx to improve patient access and treatment outcomes due to its leading technology- and talent-enabled solutions and dedicated staff.

As a three-time honoree of this award, AssistRx continues its focus on employee recognition and engagement. Peer-to-peer awards for #TransformingLives and exemplifying corporate values in service to patients, healthcare providers, clients and each other, leadership-driven awards for contributing to AssistRx’s vision, and tenure-based vacation bonuses are among the organization’s core recognition programs. These initiatives, along with a focus on professional development, community service, employee engagement and wellness activities, celebrate team members and their contribution to AssistRx and the healthcare industry at large.

“In the past year, AssistRx has almost doubled our staff to over 1,000 team members across the U.S. and opened a new Orlando facility to accommodate this growth. We are proud that as our organization has expanded, we continue to be recognized as a Top Workplace by our team members and community,” said AssistRx CEO and President Jeff Spafford. “This award demonstrates our ongoing dedication to our team members and the patients and healthcare providers they serve.”

To learn more about AssistRx and join its team, visit www.assistrx.com/careers.

About AssistRx

AssistRx has engineered the perfect blend of technology and talent to provide an advanced therapy initiation and patient support solution to improve patient uptake, visibility and outcomes. Our solution integrates technology and therapy expertise to advance patient therapy in a more efficient and effective manner—delivering informed touchpoints that simplify a complex system to enable better results for today’s patients. Learn more at www.assistrx.com.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 17 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

