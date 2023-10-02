Submit Release
October 02, 2023

Federal Reserve Board launches Instagram and Threads accounts with the aim of increasing the accessibility and availability of Board news and educational content

For release at 10:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Monday launched its Instagram and Threads accounts with the aim of increasing the accessibility and availability of Board news and educational content.

The first post on Instagram will include a brief welcome video from Chair Jerome H. Powell. Instagram posts generally will include photos, videos, frequently asked questions and answers, economic education content and more. Posts on Threads will include press releases, speeches, testimony, reports and all other content that is regularly posted on the Board's X account, formerly known as Twitter.

The Board's website, www.federalreserve.gov, will remain its primary channel of communication. Selected announcements will be shared on Instagram and Threads only after they are first posted on the website.

With the launch of Instagram and Threads, the Board now shares information on seven platforms including X, Facebook, YouTube, Flickr and LinkedIn.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

