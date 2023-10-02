Tetraacetylethylenediamine Market Size Worth USD 500 million by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

Increasing innovation in cleaning agents and demand for organic materials will drive market growth for tetraacetylethylenediamine.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The tetraacetylethylenediamine [TAED] market is expected to reach US$ 500 million by 2030. Tetraacetylethylenediamine [TAED] market revenue will increase at a CAGR of 3% until 2030 . TAED is one of the most important factors influencing the growth of the market, along with non-toxic chemicals and the low cost of disposal of the chemical. Additionally, the biodegradable nature of TAEDs plays a significant role in boosting the popularity of the industry.



Recently, detergents used in household cleaning applications have seen a significant increase in demand and usage, according to the International Association for Soaps, Detergents, and Maintenance Products (A.I.S.E.). A high demand for sterilization products during the coronavirus pandemic is also contributing to the growth of the global market. Through the years to come, increasing the use of tetraacetylethylenediamine in industrial and domestic applications will grow the market.

Due to their low environmental toxicity and ease of biodegradability, tetraacetylethylenediamine activators are safe for consumers and the environment. Organic compounds such as TAED are widely used in household detergents to enhance their performance. Sodium perborate has been used by manufacturers as a bleaching agent along with activators for lowering the temperature at which bleaching occurs

Key Findings of Market Report

Crystalline forms are expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Growing laundry services and fabric care detergents are expected to drive market demand for TAED in the market.

Innovation in materials and demand for organic components significantly grow demand for TAED in the market.

Rising pulp and paper industries is expected to enhance demand for TAED market in coming years.

Global Tetraacetylethylenediamine [TAED] Market: Growth Drivers

Demand for TAED products is expected to grow over the next few years as household cleaning services and cleaning agents are in high demand. A rise in the sales of light-duty detergents, surfactant soap bars, and dishwashing detergents is expected to increase the demand in the future.

Through its antimicrobial properties, TAED also acts as a detergent component to remove unpleasant odours while remaining gentle on fabrics. Water temperatures as low as 15°C can be used to effectively remove tea, coffee, and fruit juice stains.

The growing demand for medical devices can be attributed to the growing demand for cold sterilization in the market to grow demand. In addition to being low in price, tetraacetylethylenediamine is low in toxicity and will ultimately support tetraacetylethylenediamine's (TAED) rise in popularity.

A growing population and disposable income combined with awareness about health issues are driving the global TAED market. As consumer awareness of hygiene and cleanliness increases, the demand for TAED is expected to rise.

A rise in industrialization and an increase in research and development activities will drive the demand for TAED in the near future. As TAED becomes more prevalent in oral care and personal care products, its demand is expected to increase.



Global Tetraacetylethylenediamine [TAED] Market: Regional Landscape

Europe is expected to be the dominant region for tetraacetylethylenediamine in the market. The chemical and textile industries in Germany and Russia is expected to dominate the global market.

The development of new technologies has made TAED increasingly useful for a variety of applications, such as environmental regulation, consumer awareness, and easy access to raw materials.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. A trend towards cleanliness & sterilization in developed economies like India and China is expected to drive the Asia Pacific market in the years to come.

A growing retail sector in these developing countries will provide a significant source of growth for the TAED market. As the government invests more in chemical processing industries, the market continues to grow at a steady rate.

Global Tetraacetylethylenediamine [TAED] Market: Key Players

TAED is a consolidated market with a few key players both domestically and internationally. Some of the major players in the global tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) market include

Clariant International AG

The Lubrizol Corporation

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.

Zhejiang Jinke Household Chemical Materials Co. Ltd.

Idchem Co Ltd

Hongye Holding Group Corporation Limited,

ZHENGZHOU CLEAN CHEMICAL CO.,LTD

ACURO ORGANICS LIMITED

Weylchem International Gmbh

Fengchen Group Co., Ltd.

SDC Enterprises

Key Product Portfolios

Clariant International AG , a leading speciality chemical company, creates value for customers across a wide range of industries with innovative and sustainable solutions. Aside from chemicals and catalysis, the company also renders plastics and coatings. Clariant International serves customers around the world.

, a leading speciality chemical company, creates value for customers across a wide range of industries with innovative and sustainable solutions. Aside from chemicals and catalysis, the company also renders plastics and coatings. Clariant International serves customers around the world. The Lubrizol Corporation develops products that serve billions of people around the world by enhancing reliability, efficiency, and wellness. Lubrizol’s 2022 Sustainability Report shares its progress in helping the world move cleaner, create smarter and live better.

develops products that serve billions of people around the world by enhancing reliability, efficiency, and wellness. Lubrizol’s 2022 Sustainability Report shares its progress in helping the world move cleaner, create smarter and live better. Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., is one of the world's leading producers of organic laboratory chemicals as well as pharmaceuticals and cosmetics.



Global Tetraacetylethylenediamine [TAED] Market: Segmentation

By Form

Powder

Granules

Liquid

Others (Including Crystalline)

By Application

Home Care Dishwashing Hard Surface Cleaning

Fabric Care Laundry Detergents Fabric Softeners

Paper & Pulp

Agriculture

Meat Industry

Industrial & Institutional Cleaners

Others (including Printing & Dying)



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



