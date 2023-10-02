Immunefi Reports $685M of Funds Lost in Crypto in Q3 2023: Number of Incidents Grew 153% YoY

Total losses across the ecosystem reached $1.38B YTD

Singapore, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunefi , the leading bug bounty and security services platform for web3, protecting over $60 billion in user funds, published its Crypto Losses in Q3 2023 Report . The crypto industry lost 685,510,444 in Q3 of 2023. Total losses across the ecosystem reached $1,388,475,506 YTD.

In Q3 2023, the number of attacks spiked: the number of single incidents increased 153% YoY from 30 to 76 in Q3 2023. The total losses are up 59.9% from Q3 2022. Overall, Q3 has witnessed the highest loss in 2023.

The 2 major exploits of the quarter, Mixin Network and Multichain, totaled $326,000,000 alone, accounting for 47.5% of all losses in Q3 2023.

The Lazarus Group was responsible for $208,600,000 stolen, representing 30% of the total losses in Q3 2023. The group was allegedly behind the high-profile attacks on CoinEx, Alphapo, Stake, and CoinsPaid.

In Q3 2023, hacks continued to be the predominant cause of losses at 96.7% in comparison to frauds, scams, and rug pulls, which amounted to only 3.3% of the total losses.

In Q3 2023, DeFi continued to be the main target of successful exploits at 72.9% as compared to CeFi at 27.1% of the total losses.

The two most targeted chains in Q3 2023 were Ethereum and BNB Chain. Ethereum suffered the most individual attacks, with 35 incidents, while BNB Chain witnessed 25 incidents. Base followed with 4 incidents and Optimism with 3 incidents. Polygon, Avalanche, Arbitrum, zkSync Era, and Fantom each had 2 incidents. Solana and others followed with 1 incident each.

In total, $61,169,000 has been recovered from stolen funds in 6 specific situations. This number makes up 8.9% of the total losses in Q3 2023.

“Q3 witnessed the highest loss in this year, driven by large-scale attacks such as the one on Mixin Network and Multichain”, said Mitchell Amador, CEO of Immunefi. “State-backed actors played a crucial role as they were allegedly behind several cases this quarter. Their particular focus on CeFi led to a sharp surge in losses within this sector.”

