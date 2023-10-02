CareCloud Announces Upcoming User Conference: CareCloud Engage 2023

SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced its upcoming user conference, CareCloud Engage 2023, scheduled to take place from Oct. 9 to 13, 2023. This complimentary virtual event will run daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET and will provide an invaluable opportunity for CareCloud clients to explore the latest technological advancements and strategies aimed at enhancing practice efficiency and success.



CareCloud Engage 2023 is designed to bring together CareCloud users, industry experts, and the dedicated CareCloud team, creating a unique platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and gaining insights that can revolutionize medical practices.

Event highlights include:

RCM + AI + Patient Engagement (Monday, Oct. 9): Dive into the world of revenue cycle management, artificial intelligence (AI), and patient engagement to optimize financial performance and enhance patient care.

CareCloud EHRs (Tuesday, Oct.10): Explore the features and benefits of CareCloud's electronic health records system to streamline patient data management and improve clinical workflows.

Digital Health (Wednesday, Oct. 11): Discover the latest trends in digital health technologies and how they can revolutionize patient care and engagement.

Client Resources (Thursday, Oct. 12): Learn about the wealth of resources available to CareCloud clients to maximize the value of your investment.

BI + RPA + Consulting Services (Friday, Oct. 13): Delve into business intelligence, robotic process automation, and consulting services to drive data-driven decision-making and operational efficiency.



As the countdown to CareCloud Engage 2023 begins, participants can expect a dynamic and interactive virtual experience that will deliver valuable insights and networking opportunities. The event is open to all healthcare professionals who are interested in elevating their practice's performance.

"Our CareCloud Engage 2023 user conference represents the compass guiding us toward the future of healthcare technology," said Brian Zelenka, vice president of marketing at CareCloud. "In the midst of these rapidly changing times, we've continually expanded our toolkit, incorporating new features, solutions, and services, with generative AI standing out as a notable achievement. Our industry moves at a relentless pace, and by bringing together our users, industry experts, and our dedicated team, we are nurturing an ecosystem of wisdom and innovation. This collaborative spirit not only propels our current success but also paves the way for our future growth. CareCloud Engage 2023 isn't just about keeping up; it's about steering the healthcare industry towards greater efficiency, elevated patient care, and limitless horizons."

To learn more about the event, please visit the official CareCloud Engage 2023 website at engage2023.carecloud.com.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

Follow CareCloud on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “shall,” “should,” “could,” “intends,” “expects,” “plans,” “goals,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “predicts,” “possible,” “potential,” “target,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements reflecting management's expectations for future financial performance and operating expenditures, expected growth, profitability and business outlook, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our financial performance and business activities, and the expected results from the integration of our acquisitions.

These forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are only predictions, are uncertain and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our (or our industry’s) actual results, levels of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s ability to manage growth, migrate newly acquired customers and retain new and existing customers, maintain cost-effective global operations, increase operational efficiency and reduce operating costs, predict and properly adjust to changes in reimbursement and other industry regulations and trends, retain the services of key personnel, develop new technologies, upgrade and adapt legacy and acquired technologies to work with evolving industry standards, compete with other companies’ products and services competitive with ours, and other important risks and uncertainties referenced and discussed under the heading titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, there is uncertainty about the spread of the Covid-19 virus and the impact it may have on the Company’s operations, the demand for the Company’s services, and economic activity in general.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not assume any obligations to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Company Contact:

Bill Korn

Chief Strategy Officer

CareCloud

bkorn@carecloud.com

Investor Contact:

Asher Dewhurst

ICR Westwicke

CareCloudIR@westwicke.com

Media Inquiries:

Alexis Feinberg

ICR Westwicke

CareCloudPR@westwicke.com