NeuroMetrix and the National Fibromyalgia Association to Collaborate to Improve the Quality of Life for People Living with Fibromyalgia

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) announced that it has been selected as a Proud Sponsor of the National Fibromyalgia Association (NFA).



As a Proud Sponsor NeuroMetrix will support the NFA’s mission to provide education, support, and advocacy for people living with fibromyalgia and their loved ones. “We are delighted to work with the National Fibromyalgia Association to further our mutual commitment to the fibromyalgia community,” said Shai N. Gozani, M.D., Ph.D., CEO of NeuroMetrix. “This partnership aligns to our mission to empower individuals to regain control of their lives and reduce the burden of chronic pain. We look forward to working with the NFA to get the word out on Quell® Fibromyalgia and other safe and effective treatment options for those affected by fibromyalgia.”

Lynne Matallana, President and Founder of the National Fibromyalgia Association, added, “We are grateful to NeuroMetrix for their support in our mission to improve the lives of people with fibromyalgia. This partnership will enable us to continue our vital work, offering hope and assistance to those who need it most.”

Quell Fibromyalgia Indications

Quell Fibromyalgia is a transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) device indicated as an aid for reducing the symptoms of fibromyalgia in adults with high pain sensitivity. The device may be used during sleep.

Limitations

The sale, distribution, and use of Quell Fibromyalgia is restricted to prescription use in accordance with 21 CFR 801.109. The Product labeling should be reviewed for a complete list of contraindications, precautions and warnings. For more information visit QuellFibromyalgia.com.

About the National Fibromyalgia Association

The National Fibromyalgia Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for people with fibromyalgia. The NFA provides support, education, advocacy, and research initiatives to empower individuals and families affected by fibromyalgia while promoting greater awareness of this debilitating condition.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is a commercial stage healthcare company that develops and commercializes neurotechnology devices to address unmet needs in the chronic pain and diabetes markets. The Company's products are wearable or hand-held medical devices enabled by proprietary consumables and software solutions that include mobile apps, enterprise software and cloud-based systems. The Company has two commercial brands. Quell® is a wearable neuromodulation platform. DPNCheck® is a point-of-care screening test for peripheral neuropathy. For more information, visit www.neurometrix.com.

