Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for October 3rd- October 5th

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference to be held on October 3rd-5th, 2023. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/48yvhBN

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

“We’re looking forward to hosting the upcoming Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “Our markets are tailored to meet the needs of today’s resource companies as they look to engage a broader investor base, and we’re proud to see them leverage the VIC platform to support their outreach.”

October 3rd

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:30 AM G Mining Ventures Corp. OTCQX: GMINF | TSXV: GMIN
10:00 AM Ecora Resources PLC OTCQX: ECRAF | LSE: ECOR
10:30 AM Champion Iron Ltd. OTCQX: CIAFF | ASX: CIA
11:00 AM Amarc Resources Ltd. OTCQB: AXREF | TSXV: AHR
11:30 AM Giga Metals Corp. OTCQX: GIGGF | TSXV: GIGA
12:00 PM Forte Minerals Corp. OTCQB: FOMNF | CSE: CUAU
12:30 PM Silver Tiger Metals Inc. OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR
1:00 PM Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp. OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG
1:30 PM Stallion Discoveries Corp. OTCQB: STLNF | TSXV: STUD
2:00 PM Century Lithium Corp. OTCQX: CYDVF | TSXV: LCE
2:30 PM Nicola Mining Inc. OTCQB: HUSIF | TSXV: NIM
3:00 PM Western Exploration Inc. OTCQX: WEXPF | TSXV: WEX
3:30 PM Regenx Tech Corp. OTCQB: RGXTF | CSE: RGX

October 4th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:30 AM Hochschild Mining PLC OTCQX: HCHDF | LSE: HOC
10:00 AM Aris Mining Corp. NYSE American: ARMN | TSX: ARIS
10:30 AM Relevant Gold Corp. OTCQB: RGCCF | TSXV: RGC
11:00 AM GoGold Resources, Inc. OTCQX: GLGDF | TSX: GGD
11:30 AM Barksdale Resources Corp. OTCQX: BRKCF | TSXV: BRO
12:00 PM Reyna Silver Corp. OTCQX: RSNVF | TSXV: RSLV
12:30 PM AbraSilver Resource Corp. OTCQX: ABBRF | TSXV: ABRA
1:00 PM Lumina Gold Corp. OTCQB: LMGDF | TSXV: LUM
1:30 PM Cassiar Gold Corp. OTCQX: CGLCF | TSXV: GLDC
2:00 PM Chesapeake Gold Corp. OTCQX: CHPGF | TSXV: CKG
2:30 PM Global Atomic Corp. OTCQX: GLATF | TSX: GLO
3:00 PM Group Eleven Resources Corp. Pink: GRLVF | TSXV: ZNG

October 5th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:30 AM Sage Potash Corp. OTCQB: SGPTF | TSXV: SAGE
10:00 AM Aya Gold & Silver Inc. OTCQX: AYASF | TSX: AYA
11:00 AM Thunder Gold Corp. OTCQB: TGOLF | TSXV: TGOL

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

