Fujifilm Completes Acquisition of Electronic Chemicals Business from Entegris; Rebranded as FUJIFILM Electronic Materials Process Chemicals

Tokyo, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Corporation (President and CEO, Representative Director: Teiichi Goto) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of the electronic chemicals business (formally CMC Materials KMG Corporation) of Entegris, Inc. (Entegris) NASDAQ: ENTG for $700 million. The organization, which is being re-named FUJIFILM Electronic Materials Process Chemicals, is part of Fujifilm’s growth strategy to further position the business as a leader in semiconductor materials manufacturing.

The acquisition adds a comprehensive product lineup in electronic chemicals, 593 talented employees, and twelve additional sites, including seven manufacturing locations across the United States, Europe and Singapore, one of which will be Fujifilm’s first electronic materials manufacturing site in Southeast Asia. With the addition of these sites, Fujifilm’s electronic materials manufacturing footprint now totals 18 sites, which are strategically located in close proximity to the world’s top semiconductor fab manufacturers, ensuring enhanced supply chain resilience for the industry.

With the addition of FUJIFILM Electronic Materials Process Chemicals, Fujifilm will be able to offer its customers a broader lineup of electronic chemicals, including the legacy company’s line of High Purity Process Chemicals (HPPCs), which are used to etch and clean silicon wafers in the production of semiconductors. The HPPC product line is a complementary addition to the products Fujifilm currently offers in its formulated products and high purity solvents. In addition, Fujifilm has added the Total Chemical Management business which includes on-site and off-site logistic services provided to customers in Southeast Asia and Europe.

“This acquisition will allow us to further enhance our product and global supply capabilities. We will leverage group synergies to create and provide electronic materials that bring value to society and respond swiftly to market demands and customer expectations,” said Goto. “Through our innovative technology and products we will achieve sustainable business growth and contribute to the creation of a society that enriches people’s lives by improving the performance and value of semiconductors.”

This acquisition will place Fujifilm’s electronic chemicals business for greater growth opportunities, allowing us to reach a revised sales target of JPY 500 billion by 2030.

The executive leadership team is composed of seasoned leaders from both Fujifilm and the business division to drive a smooth integration and business success:

- Tetsuya Iwasaki is chairman. He also serves as director, corporate vice president, general manager, Electronic Materials Division, FUJIFILM Corporation, and leads the global business.

- Brian O’Donnelly is chief executive officer. He also serves as president and CEO of FUJIFILM Electronic Materials, U.S.A., Inc., and the Global VP of the Electronic Materials Division.

- Ryan Mears, VP & GM. Mears previously served as vice president and general manager, Electronic Chemicals, Entegris.

“FUJIFILM Electronic Materials Process Chemicals adds immediate value to our global organization. Collectively we look forward to accelerating innovation and fostering the development and manufacturing of a wide range of electronic chemicals to power next-generation devices," said Iwasaki. “I am confident that this acquisition and the talented employees will build on our legacy of a valued, customer-focused leader in the semiconductor industry.”

