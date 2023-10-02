Immix Biopharma Announces 72-Patient NXC-201 Clinical Data at the IMS 20th Annual Meeting, 95% Overall Response Rate in Multiple Myeloma

95% overall response rate observed in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients not previously treated with BCMA-targeted therapy. Median progression free survival (mPFS) was 12.9 months as of the July 17, 2023 data cut-off

90% overall response rate observed in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma at the therapeutic dose including patients with, and without prior BCMA-targeted therapy

Class-Leading Response Rate in BCMA-exposed patients (frequently excluded from BCMA CAR-T clinical trials) has the potential to meet an important market need

ImmixBio plans to submit a BLA for FDA approval in multiple myeloma once 100 patients are treated with NXC-201

The expected primary endpoints for NXC-201 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma are overall response rate and duration of response

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immix Biopharma Inc. (Nasdaq: IMMX) (“ImmixBio”, “Company”, “We” or “Us”) today announced the presentation of updated data from the ongoing Phase 1b/2 NEXICART-1 (NCT04720313) study of its novel, autologous, BCMA-targeted chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy NXC-201. The updated dataset consists of 63 multiple myeloma patients (including data on 13 new patients and continued follow-up data on 50 previously enrolled patients), at a poster presentation at the 20th International Myeloma Society Annual Meeting in Athens, Greece on September 27-30, 2023 (72 patient count includes 9 AL Amyloidosis patients which will be announced separately).

"We continue to be very encouraged by NXC-201 clinical results,” said Polina Stepensky, M.D., Director of the Hadassah Medical Organization’s Department of Bone Marrow Transplantation and Immunotherapy for Adults and Children, and principal study investigator. “We feel these overall response rate data are compelling as 72% was the overall response rate reported for ABECMA from its pivotal 100-patient KarMMa trial in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Additionally, we believe NXC-201 has demonstrated promise in the rapidly growing segment of BCMA-exposed relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients who are frequently excluded from CAR-T clinical trials.”

Updated clinical data in 63 patients from the ongoing NEXICART-1 (NCT04720313) study of NXC-201 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma are as of the July 17, 2023 data cut-off. Median follow-up was 11.9 months (range: 0.6-19.0 months). NXC-201 clinical data showed:

95% overall response rate (36 of 38 patients at the therapeutic dose of 800 million CAR+T cells) in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma who were not exposed to prior BCMA-targeted therapy, producing a median progression free survival (mPFS) of 12.9 months

90% overall response rate (45 of 50 patients at the therapeutic dose of 800 million CAR+T cells) in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (including patients with, and without prior BCMA-targeted therapy)

58% complete response rate (29 out of 50 patients at the therapeutic dose of 800 million CAR+T cells) (including patients with, and without prior BCMA-targeted therapy)

Prior NXC-201 dose escalation levels included: 150 x 10 6 (n=6), 450 x 10 6 (n=7), and 800 x 10 6 (n=50) CAR+T cells. The overall response rates for each dose level were: 50%, 86%, and 90%, respectively

(n=6), 450 x 10 (n=7), and 800 x 10 (n=50) CAR+T cells. The overall response rates for each dose level were: 50%, 86%, and 90%, respectively Favorable NXC-201 safety data support the potential for NXC-201, if ultimately approved, to reduce hospitalization, with an opportunity for use as outpatient CAR-T cell therapy, potentially reducing related hospitalization costs by up to 80%

"We continue on our path toward developing NXC-201 as a differentiated CAR-T therapy,” said Gabriel Morris, Chief Financial Officer of Immix Biopharma. “The waiting lists at major academic medical centers in the United States for multiple myeloma CAR-Ts reflect unmet medical need. We believe that NXC-201 could provide patients, especially those exposed to a prior BCMA-targeted therapy, with an important treatment option and we look forward to next steps in our clinical program, led by our US IND filing, planned for Q4 2023.”

“We are pleased to report on the consistent positive overall response rate and follow-up data from our 63-patient cohort at IMS,” said Ilya Rachman, M.D. Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Immix Biopharma. “Industry data suggest that 95% of US medical centers do not offer CAR-T today due to its severe side effect profile. Favorable tolerability observed to date for NXC-201 suggest that, if approved, it could substantially reduce hospitalization from current practice and be largely used in an outpatient setting. This could meaningfully reduce hospital costs and enable NXC-201 CAR-T therapy to be widely adopted.”

The 20th IMS multiple myeloma poster can be accessed on the ImmixBio corporate website at this link: https://immixbio.com/pipeline/#publications





Immix Biopharma Announces 72-Patient NXC-201 Clinical Data at the IMS 20th Annual Meeting, 95% Overall Response Rate in Multiple Myeloma

Poster Presentation:

Event 20th International Myeloma Society Annual Meeting, Athens, Greece Title “Safety and efficacy of a locally produced novel anti-BCMA chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CART) (HBI0101) for the treatment of relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma” Presentation

Date/Time (EEST) September 27, 2023 9:00am – 14:30pm;

September 28, 2023 10:00 – 13:30pm;

September 29, 2023 9:30 – 14:15pm

About NEXICART-1

NEXICART-1 (NCT04720313) is an ongoing Phase 1b/2a, open-label study evaluating the safety and efficacy of NXC-201 (formerly HBI0101), in adults with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma and relapsed/refractory AL amyloidosis.

The primary objective of the Phase 1b portion of the study was to characterize the safety and confirm the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) and Phase 2 dose of NXC-201. The Phase 2 portion of the study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of NXC-201 with endpoints of overall survival, progression-free survival and response rates according to International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG) Uniform Response Criteria.

The Phase 1b portion of the ongoing Phase 1b/2a clinical trial has been successful in determining the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) of 800 million CAR+T cells. The expected primary endpoints for the Phase 2 portion of the ongoing Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of NXC-201 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma are overall response rate and duration of response. ImmixBio plans to submit data to the FDA in multiple myeloma once 100 patients are treated with NXC-201. The expected primary endpoint for NXC-201 in relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis is overall response rate. ImmixBio plans to submit data to the FDA in AL amyloidosis once 30-40 patients are treated with NXC-201.

About NXC-201

NXC-201 (formerly HBI0101) is a BCMA-targeted investigational chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy that is being studied in a comprehensive clinical development program for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma and AL amyloidosis.

About Multiple Myeloma

Multiple myeloma (“MM”) is an incurable blood cancer of plasma cells that starts in the bone marrow and is characterized by an excessive proliferation of these cells. Despite initial remission, unfortunately, most patients are likely to relapse. There are 35,730 patients in the United States diagnosed with MM each year. Prognosis for patients who do not respond to or relapse after treatment with standard therapies, including protease inhibitors and immunomodulatory agents remains poor. The $13.9 billion Multiple Myeloma market in 2017 is expected to reach $28.7 billion in 2027 according to Wilcock, et al. Nature Reviews.

About Immix Biopharma, Inc.

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (“ImmixBio”) (Nasdaq: IMMX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering personalized therapies for oncology and immunology. Our lead CAR-T cell therapy asset, NXC-201, is being developed for relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Across 72 patients, response rates of 95% and 100% have been observed from the Phase 1b/2a NEXICART-1 (NCT04720313) study in patients with multiple myeloma and AL amyloidosis, respectively (July 17, 2023). NXC-201 has the potential to be the world’s first out-patient CAR-T. NXC-201 has been awarded Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by the FDA in both multiple myeloma and AL Amyloidosis. Our lead Tissue Specific Therapeutic (TSTx) asset, IMX-110, is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials as a monotherapy and IMMINENT-01 (NCT05840835) combination clinical trial with BeiGene’s anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab. IMX-110 has been awarded ODD and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) by the FDA. Learn more at www.immixbio.com .

About Nexcella, Inc.

Nexcella, Inc., a subsidiary of Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX), is a Los Angeles, California based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Our lead candidate, next generation BCMA-targeted CAR-T NXC-201 for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma and relapsed/refractory AL amyloidosis, has produced 95% and 100% response rates in each indication, respectively, as of July 17, 2023, across 72 patients. NXC-201 has been awarded Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by the FDA in both multiple myeloma and AL Amyloidosis. We believe NXC-201 has potential to be the world’s first outpatient CAR-T. Our N-GENIUS platform allows us to discover, develop, and manufacture cutting-edge cell therapies for patients in need. To learn more about Nexcella, Inc. visit us at www.nexcella.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results, continuing development of our product candidates, including development timelines, timing of FDA submissions and expected endpoints, long-term visions and strategies, evaluations and judgements and beliefs regarding potential efficacy and safety of our product candidates, future clinical development of our product candidates, including any implication that results or observations in initial data or earlier clinical trials will be representative of results or observations in later data or clinical trials, the expected timing of such results and the potential market size and benefits for our product candidates. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you, therefore, against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against us; competition from other providers and products; our ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; our ability to complete capital raising transactions; that our product candidates may not realize the anticipated responses discussed in this release or that their development may suffer delays that materially and adversely affects future commercial viability; that the market for our product candidates may not grow at the rates anticipated or at all; and other factors relating to our industry, our operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Immix Biopharma’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other periodic reports subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

