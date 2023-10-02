Baker Hughes Announces Major Gas Technology Equipment Order for Venture Global LNG

Baker Hughes to supply liquefaction train systems and power island

Order builds on the expanded master equipment agreement Baker Hughes and Venture Global recently announced for more than 100 million tonnes per annum (MTPA)

Award follows positive execution track record by Baker Hughes for Calcasieu Pass and Plaquemines LNG projects



HOUSTON & LONDON, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, announced Monday that it has been awarded a major contract, to be booked in the third quarter of 2023, to provide a modularized liquefied natural gas (LNG) system and power island. The contract was awarded under a master equipment supply agreement between Venture Global LNG and Baker Hughes for more than 100 million tons per annum (MTPA) of production capacity, which was expanded from 70 MTPA and recently announced during Gastech in Singapore.

The award builds on previous ones from Venture Global to Baker Hughes to provide comprehensive LNG technology solutions for the Calcasieu Pass and Plaquemines LNG projects in Louisiana.

“We are excited to add another milestone in our successful collaboration with Baker Hughes as a strategic LNG technology supplier, building on the expansion of our agreement,” said Mike Sabel, CEO of Venture Global. “To enable a successful transition to more secure and sustainable economies, it is critical that we continue to further our mission of delivering low-cost LNG at a larger scale. We are grateful for our continued partnership with Baker Hughes, a world leader in energy technology, and look forward to building on our successful collaboration in our upcoming projects.”

“We have been a trusted partner in natural gas operations for more than 30 years and have been able to bring that depth of experience into the recent LNG market upturn. This further expansion of our collaboration with Venture Global reaffirms that Baker Hughes technologies are advancing the efficient use of natural gas, and we are honored to continue to support their projects,” said Lorenzo Simonelli, chairman and CEO of Baker Hughes. “The continuing demand for LNG emphasises the pivotal role that natural gas will play in the energy transition, helping to secure supply and to reach net-zero emissions.”

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com .

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations

Chiara Toniato

+39 3463823419

chiara.toniato@bakerhughes.com

Investor Relations:

Chase Mulvehill

+1 281-809-9088

investor.relations@bakerhughes.com



