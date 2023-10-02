AGF Investments Launches AGF Emerging Markets ex China Fund

Offering expands ETF series line-up and provides exposure to emerging markets outside of China

TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (AGF Investments) (TSX:AGF.B) today announced that it is expanding its line-up with the launch of AGF Emerging Markets ex China Fund, which effective today is available as a mutual fund with an ETF series option.



Fund Fund Series Available ETF Series Ticker Risk Rating AGF Emerging Markets ex China Fund Series F AEMX (NEO Exchange) Medium to High

“This fund was developed for investors looking to diversify their core equity holdings and benefit from the unique exposures and opportunities that emerging markets provide,” said Regina Chi Vice-President and Portfolio Manager, Emerging Markets, AGF Investments. “Given the strong performance and potential of other developing countries, we believe now is the right time to look beyond China.”

AGF Emerging Markets ex China Fund uses a bottom-up investment approach aiming to identify companies with significant business interests in emerging market countries outside of China trading at a significant discount to their expected earnings potential. Companies are evaluated based on having strong long-term earnings growth potential, excellent management teams and relative dominance in their respective markets.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. Our companies deliver excellence in investing in the public and private markets through three distinct business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Private Capital and AGF Private Wealth.

AGF brings a disciplined approach, focused on incorporating sound, responsible and sustainable corporate practices. The firm’s collective investment expertise, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With over $42 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 800,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

About AGF Investments

AGF Investments is a group of wholly owned subsidiaries of AGF Management Limited, a Canadian reporting issuer. The subsidiaries included in AGF Investments are AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI), AGF Investments America Inc. (AGFA), AGF Investments LLC (AGFUS) and AGF International Advisors Company Limited (AGFIA). The term AGF Investments may refer to one or more of these subsidiaries or to all of them jointly. This term is used for convenience and does not precisely describe any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.

AGF Investments Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AGF Management Limited and conducts the management and advisory of mutual funds in Canada.

This information is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial, or other advice, and should not be relied upon for providing such advice. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

