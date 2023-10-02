FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies President and CEO Lars Petersen appoints Dennis Schmidt Pedersen as Chief People Officer

Hillerød, Denmark, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies President and CEO Lars Petersen today announced a new strategic leadership appointment to support the company through its next growth phase.

Dennis Schmidt Pedersen will serve as Chief People Officer (CPO) effective immediately. This new appointment reinforces the company’s commitment to fostering a thriving, engaged and inclusive workplace culture. Schmidt Pedersen will report to President and CEO Lars Petersen and will serve as a member of the executive leadership team, leading the company's global people and culture team.

Schmidt Pedersen is a seasoned executive with a proven track record of leading global teams through major transformation from business, organizational, cultural and leadership perspectives. He previously served as EVP, CHRO (Global People and Communication, Sustainability & Public Affairs) at LEO-Pharma where he led the transformation and globalization of the LEO Pharma Global People organization. Prior to LEO-Pharma he served in senior leadership positions at Sobi AB, Nycomed and Genzyme. He also serves as a captain in the Danish Arm Forces Corp of Engineers Reserves.

“We are delighted to welcome Dennis Schmidt Pedersen to FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies,” said Lars Petersen, president and chief executive officer, FUJFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies. “His extensive experience and expertise in building global culture will be instrumental in strengthening our commitment to our employees. Dennis will lead our People & Culture team in developing and executing strategies that align with our values and our core purpose of being a partner for life.”

“I am very excited to be joining FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies and becoming part of the amazing growth journey the company is on,” said Schmidt Pedersen. “The company´s core purpose of being a “partner for life” is so meaningful to me, and I am committed to bringing all my passion, commitment, and experience to help the organization fulfill it.”

About FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Corporation, is a world-leading contract development and manufacturing organization partner for the development and manufacture of biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and oncolytic viruses. The company operates a global network with major locations in the United States of America, the United Kingdom and Denmark and it is building a new manufacturing site in Holly Springs, North Carolina, USA. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies has over thirty years of experience in the development and manufacture of recombinant proteins, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, among other large molecules, viral products and medical countermeasures expressed in a wide array of microbial, mammalian, and host/virus systems. The company offers a comprehensive list of services from cell line development using its proprietary pAVEway™ microbial and Apollo™X cell line systems to process development, analytical development, clinical and FDA-approved commercial manufacturing. For more information, go to: www.fujifilmdiosynth.com.

About FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver Value from Innovation in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here. For the year ended March 31, 2023, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.9 trillion yen (21 billion $USD at an exchange rate of 134 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

