Solid Biosciences Appoints Gabriel Brooks, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

CHARLESTOWN, Mass., Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB), a life sciences company developing precision genetic medicines for both neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, today announced the appointment of Gabriel Brooks, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Brooks to Solid Biosciences during this pivotal time in our company’s history, advancing towards the clinic with our next generation gene therapy for Duchenne and furthering our diversified pipeline of both neuromuscular and cardiac gene therapies,” said Bo Cumbo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Solid Biosciences. “Dr. Brooks’ impressive accomplishments, specifically in cardiovascular genetic medicine, will bring valuable expertise and insights to our leadership team. His broad experience in precision genetic medicine will be vital to Solid as we work to bring hope to those patients living with these devastating genetic diseases.”

Prior to joining Solid Biosciences, Dr. Brooks was Rare Cardiovascular Therapeutic Area Head in the Rare Disease Research Unit at Pfizer. While there, he directed the translational development of a range of precision AAV gene therapies for dilated, arrhythmogenic, and hypertrophic cardiomyopathies. Additionally, Dr. Brooks previously served as the vice president of research and development at 4D Molecular Therapeutics, where he oversaw translational development of AAV gene therapies for Anderson Fabry and oversaw first-in-human dosing of AAV gene therapies for two ophthalmologic indications (choroideremia and X-linked retinitis pigmentosa). Previously, Dr. Brooks led a successful Phase III registrational study of flurpiridaz at GE Life Sciences, and led several cardiovascular clinical trials in rare and large market indications while at Gilead Life Sciences.

“I am honored to be joining Solid Biosciences at this exciting time in their evolution from a Duchenne focused company to a true platform gene therapy company with a diversified pipeline of neuromuscular and cardiac programs,” said Dr. Brooks. “Solid has a tremendous legacy of leadership in the gene therapy field and is deeply committed to developing and manufacturing novel gene therapies. I look forward to working with my new colleagues to realize the full potential of our pipeline and bring meaningful treatments to patients in serious need.”

Dr. Brooks received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Carnegie Mellon University, a Doctor of Medicine from Cornell University and a Master of Applied Sciences of Biostatistics and Epidemiology from the University of California, San Francisco. He completed his training in Internal Medicine at Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, and fellowships in general Cardiology and Advanced Imaging at the University of California, San Francisco.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences is a life science company focused on advancing a portfolio of both neuromuscular and cardiac programs, including SGT-003, a differentiated gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3 mediated dilated cardiomyopathy, AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich’s Ataxia, and additional assets for the treatment of fatal cardiac diseases. Solid aims to be the center of excellence across a given disease spectrum bringing together those with expertise in science, technology, disease management, and care. Patient-focused and founded by those directly impacted, Solid’s mandate is to improve the daily lives of patients living with these devastating diseases. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com .

