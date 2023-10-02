Spectral Medical Provides Board Update

TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral Medical Inc. (“Spectral” or the “Company”) (TSX: EDT), a late-stage theranostic company advancing therapeutic options for sepsis and septic shock, today announced that John Nosenzo will be stepping down from Spectral Medical’s Board of Directors due to health reasons, effective October 1, 2023.



Mr. Nosenzo has been a valuable member of the Board of Directors, and the Company expresses deep gratitude for his invaluable contributions. However, in light of the circumstances surrounding his health, Mr. Nosenzo has made the difficult decision to step down from his position, effective immediately.

Chris Seto, Chief Executive Officer of Spectral Medical, commented, “While we are sad to see John leave our Board of Directors, given his tremendous career accomplishments, we are also grateful for his significant contributions to the Company. John has served on our board since August 2020, and his knowledge and expertise have been extremely valuable as we developed our commercialization strategy. We wish him all the best, as he focuses on his family and personal interests.”

The Company does not intend to replace Mr. Nosenzo’s position on the Board of Directors.

About Spectral

Spectral is a Phase 3 company seeking U.S. FDA approval for its unique product for the treatment of patients with septic shock, Toraymyxin™ (“PMX”). PMX is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin, which can cause sepsis, from the bloodstream and is guided by the Company’s Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA™), the only FDA cleared diagnostic for the risk of developing sepsis.

PMX is approved for therapeutic use in Japan and Europe, and has been used safely and effectively on more than 340,000 patients to date. In March 2009, Spectral obtained the exclusive development and commercial rights in the U.S. for PMX, and in November 2010, signed an exclusive distribution agreement for this product in Canada. In July 2022, the U.S. FDA granted Breakthrough Device Designation for PMX for the treatment of endotoxic septic shock. Approximately 330,000 patients are diagnosed with septic shock in North America each year.

Spectral is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol EDT. For more information please visit www.spectraldx.com.

