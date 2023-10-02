Brookfield Renewable Announces Automatic Purchase Plan

All amounts in US dollars unless otherwise indicated



BROOKFIELD, News, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (TSX: BEP.UN; NYSE: BEP) (“Brookfield Renewable Partners”, “BEP”) today announced that, in connection with its previously announced normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) that will terminate on December 15, 2023, it has entered into an automatic purchase plan with its designated broker. The automatic purchase plan, which has been pre-cleared by the Toronto Stock Exchange, will allow for the purchase of Brookfield Renewable’s outstanding limited partnership units (the “LP Units”), subject to certain trading parameters, at times when Brookfield Renewable ordinarily would not be active in the market due to its own internal trading black-out periods, insider trading rules or otherwise. Outside of these periods, LP Units will be repurchased in accordance with management’s discretion and in compliance with applicable law. The actual number of LP Units purchased under the automatic plan, the timing of such purchases and the price at which LP Units are purchased will depend upon future market conditions.

Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Our portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, utility-scale solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals approximately 31,300 megawatts of installed capacity and a development pipeline of approximately 134,400 megawatts of renewable power assets, 13 million metric tonnes per annum ("MMTPA") of carbon capture and storage, 3 million tons of recycled material and 4 million metric million British thermal units of renewable natural gas production annually. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BEPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at https://bep.brookfield.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $850 billion of assets under management.

