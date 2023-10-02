PHILIPPINES, October 2 - Press Release

October 2, 2023 Jinggoy seeks stiffer penalties vs game-fixing in sporting events in PH SENATOR Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada wants more severe penalties, including life imprisonment and substantial fines, against individuals who will be found guilty of game-fixing in professional or amateur sporting events in the country. "It is imperative that we uphold the true spirit of fair play and athletic excellence, preserving and protecting the integrity of sports activities against dishonesty and corrupt practices," Estrada said during the recently concluded 2023 Philippine Professional Sports Summit. Earlier this year, Estrada introduced Senate Bill No. 1641, also known as the proposed Anti Game-Fixing Act, which seeks to broaden the definition of game-fixing to include point-shaving, game manipulations, or any arrangement, agreement, scheme, or series of acts in which individuals attempt to influence the outcome of a game for the purposes of gambling, betting, or defrauding the public. Under Estrada's proposed legislation, the actual exchange of money or valuable considerations is not a requirement to constitute the crime of game-fixing. Instead, it will be considered prima facie evidence of its commission. Violators may face imprisonment ranging from three to 12 years and fines ranging from P1 million to P5 million, depending on the court's decision. Life imprisonment or a fine ranging from P10 million to P50 million, or both, will be imposed if the offender is part of a syndicate. If the offender is a minor student, the liability will be limited to administrative or disciplinary actions by the school or learning institution. Professionals in sports convicted of game-fixing, upon final judgment, will be permanently disqualified from participating in any competitive sport. The same penalty applies to amateurs convicted for a second time upon final judgment. If the offender is a public official, whether elected or appointed, they may face the maximum penalty, along with the accessory penalty of perpetual disqualification from holding any public office or employment. In the case of alien offenders, deportation will only be imposed after serving the sentence in the country. Estrada wants the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) to revoke the licenses of professional athletes and other sports officials found involved in game-fixing. GAB may also, in a separate administrative proceeding, suspend or revoke the professional license of any person found guilty of violating other applicable laws, rules, and regulations. Furthermore, GAB is tasked to establish measures and mechanisms, including the use of technology and collaborations with government authorities, the private sector, sports associations, and other stakeholders, to monitor and detect suspicious activities and unfair practices indicative of game-fixing. "Instituting a law against game-fixing and promoting professionalism in sports are vital steps to ensure that sports remain a source of inspiration, entertainment, and pride. These measures protect the core values of sports, the welfare of athletes, and the interests of fans, sponsors, and the broader community while fostering an environment conducive to growth and development," Estrada said. Mas mahigpit na parusa kontra sa game-fixing sa sporting events sa PH, nais isabatas ni Jinggoy NAIS ni Senador Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada na patawan ng mas mabigat na parusa, kabilang ang habambuhay na pagkakakulong at malalaking multa, ang mga indibidwal na mapapatunayang sangkot sa game-fixing sa mga propesyunal o amateur sporting event sa bansa. "Kailangan na itaguyod natin ang tunay na diwa ng patas na paglalaro at kahusayan ng mga atleta sa pamamagitan ng pagpapanatili ng integridad ng sports activities laban sa mga pandaraya at mga katiwalian," sabi ni Estrada sa katatapos na 2023 Philippine Professional Sports Summit. Sa unang bahagi ng taong ito, inihain ni Estrada ang Senate Bill No. 1641 o ang panukalang Anti Game-Fixing Act, na layong palawakin ang sakop ng game-fixing upang isama ang point-shaving, game manipulations o anumang kasunduan, aregluhan, kilos o hakbang na ang layon ay maapektuhan ang resulta ng isang laro para sa pagsusugal, pusta o pandaraya sa publiko. Sa ilalim ng iminungkahing batas ni Estrada, hindi kinakailagan ang aktwal na pagpapalitan ng pera o mahahalagang bagay para maituring na may naganap na krimen na game-fixing. Sa halip, ito ay ituturing na prima facie evidence ng pagkakasala. Ang mga lalabag ay maaaring makulong ng mula tatlo hanggang 12 taon at pagmultahin ng P1 milyon hanggang P5 milyon, depende sa desisyon ng korte. Habambuhay na pagkakakulong o multang mula P10 milyon hanggang P50 milyon o pareho ang ipapataw kung ang nagkasala ay bahagi ng isang sindikato. Kung ang nagkasala ay isang estudyante na menor de edad, ang kanyang pananagutan ay hanggang sa mga administratibong o disiplinaryong aksyon ng paaralan o institusyon. Ang mga propesyonal sa sports na nagkasala sa game-fixing sa pinal na hatol ay hindi na kailanman pahihintulutan na lumahok sa anumang competitive sport. Parehong parusa ang ipapataw sa mga amateur na nahatulan sa pangalawang pagkakataon. Kung ang nagkasala ay isang lingkod-bayan, inihalal man o hinirang, maaari silang patawan ng pinakamataas na parusa kasama ang karagdagang perpetual disqualification sa paghawak ng anumang pampublikong katungkulan o trabaho. Sa kaso ng mga dayuhang nagkasala, ang pag-deport sa kanila ay ipapataw lamang kapag natapos na ang kanilang sentensya. Nais ni Estrada na bawiin ng Games and Amusements Board (GAB) ang mga lisensya ng mga propesyonal na atleta at iba pang opisyal sa sports na napatunayang sangkot sa game-fixing. Maaari din na magsagawa ng hiwalay na administratibong paglilitis ang GAB para suspendihin o bawiin ang professional license ng sinumang nahatulang lumabag sa iba pang naaangkop na batas, patakaran at regulasyon. Bukod dito, inaatasan din ang GAB na magtatag ng mga hakbang at mekanismo, kabilang ang paggamit ng teknolohiya at pakikipagtulungan sa mga awtoridad ng gobyerno, pribadong sektor, sports associations at iba pang stakeholders upang bantayan at matukoy ang mga kahina-hinalang gawain at hindi patas na gawi na nagpapahiwatig ng game-fixing. "Ang pagpapatupad ng batas laban sa game-fixing at pagtataguyod ng propesyonalismo sa sports ay mahalagang hakbang upang matiyak na ang sports ay patuloy na magsisilbing inspirasyon, libangan at maipagmamalaki natin. Ang mga hakbang na ito ay magpoprotekta sa core values ng sports, kapakanan ng mga atleta, interes ng mga tagahangan, sponsors at ang mas malawak na komunidad," sabi ni Estrada.