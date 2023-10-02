iBio Explains Recent Filing of Registration Statement

– No new securities are being registered under the Post-Effective Amendment –

BRYAN, Texas and SAN DIEGO, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to investor inquiries received about the post-effective amendment to its Form S-3 on Form S-1 (the “Post-Effective Amendment”) filed on Friday, September 29, 2023 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), iBio Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), an AI-driven innovator of precision antibody immunotherapies, today provided the following clarification.



The Company filed a registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-250973) (the “Original Registration Statement”) declared effective by the SEC on December 7, 2020, which registered up to $200,000,000 of any combination of iBio’s common stock, preferred stock, debt securities, warrants or units comprised of any of the foregoing securities of the Registrant. This Post-Effective Amendment was filed to convert the Original Registration Statement into a registration statement on Form S-1 in order to maintain the registration of certain common stock warrants issued and outstanding in connection with the Company’s December 2022 underwritten public offering, previously registered on the Original Registration Statement.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About iBio, Inc.

iBio develops next-generation biopharmaceuticals using computational biology and 3D-modeling of subdominant and conformational epitopes, prospectively enabling the discovery of new antibody treatments for hard-to-target cancers and other diseases. iBio’s mission is to decrease drug failures, shorten drug development timelines, and open up new frontiers against the most promising targets. For more information, visit www.ibioinc.com .

