Liquid Amino Ingredients Market to Surpass US$ 3,628.9 Million by 2033, Driven by Diverse Applications and Sources
Marine liquid amino ingredients, derived from marine life, provide exclusive amino acids for skincare and haircare, delivering moisturization and nourishmentNEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a research analysis from Future Market Insights, the global market for liquid amino components is expected to be worth US$ 1,861.4 million in 2023 and US$ 3,628.9 million in 2033. Demand for liquid amino ingredients market is anticipated to grow globally over the coming ten years at a CAGR of 6.9%.
Liquid formulations with amino acids from marine sources, particularly from marine creatures like fish or seaweed, are referred to as liquid amino ingredients. These liquid amino components are made by extracting amino acids from sources of marine-based protein and converting them into a liquid form for use in a variety of applications.
Ingredients in liquid amino acids are prized for their distinctive makeup and potential health advantages. They can offer a plentiful source of vital amino acids, including those often present in marine organisms. Glycine, proline, alanine, and arginine are just a few of the typical amino acids that can be found in marine liquid amino components.
The cosmetic and personal care industries use marine liquid amino Ingredients. As they have the potential for moisturizing, nourishing, and skin-repairing effects, some businesses use marine amino acids in the formulations of skincare, hair care, and body care products.
Key Takeaways from the liquid amino ingredients Report:
The global liquid amino ingredients market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 3,628.9 million by 2033.
Global demand for liquid amino ingredients is likely to soar at 9% CAGR over the forecast period.
Based on Source, the Animal-based segment is anticipated to reach a market share of 0% by 2033.
By Type, the lysine segment is likely to reach a market value of 0% in 2033.
On the basis of the application, the animal feed segment is expected to clock a staggering CAGR of 9%
The United States is projected to hold a dominant value share of 9% in the global market by 2033.
The United Kingdom Liquid amino ingredients market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 3 million by 2033.
India's market is estimated to witness a value CAGR of 7% during the projection period.
"The market for liquid amino Ingredients is growing significantly, in large part due to their versatile potential for usage in a variety of industries, including food and beverage, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. The market is growing as increasing public awareness of the benefits liquid amino Ingredients provide for health and the rising demand for natural components in these industries. The unique features of Liquid Amino Ingredients" – says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI)
Key Companies Profiled
Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
Archer Daniels Midland Company
CJ CheilJedang Corp.
Evonik Industries AG
Fufeng Group Company Limited
Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd.
Prinova Group LLC
Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC
Sunrise Nutrachem Group Co., Ltd.
The Lubrizol Corporation
Liquid Amino Ingredients Market by Category
By Source:
Animal-based
Plant-based
By Type:
Lysine
Methionine
Threonine
Tryptophan
Others
By Application:
Food & Beverages
Animal Feed
Pharmaceutical & Nutraceutical
Personal Care & Cosmetics
Agriculture
Others
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia
Oceania
Middle East & Africa
