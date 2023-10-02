Technicolor Creative Studios: Listing suspension

CORPORATE PRESS RELEASE





Technicolor Creative Studios

PARIS (FRANCE), OCTOBER 2, 2023 –

Technicolor Creative Studios SA requested from Euronext Paris the suspension of the listing of its shares from today and until publication of a new press release.





ABOUT TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS

Technicolor Creative Studios shares are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (TCHCS)

Technicolor Creative Studios is a creative technology company providing world-class production expertise driven by one purpose: The realization of ambitious and extraordinary ideas. Home to a network of award-winning studios, MPC, The Mill, Mikros Animation and Technicolor Games, we inspire creative companies across the world to produce their most iconic work.



Our global teams of artists and technologists partner with the creative community across film, television, animation, gaming, brand experience and advertising to bring the universal art of storytelling to audiences everywhere.

www.technicolorcreative.com

