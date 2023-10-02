Coherent to Demonstrate Next-Generation Transceiver and Semiconductor Laser Technology for 800G and 1.6T Transmission in AI Networks at ECOC 2023

The live demonstrations will include the following:



OSFP 800G-FR4 DSP-based optical transceiver, highlighting 200G optical lanes

OSFP 800G-DR8 linear pluggable optical (LPO) transceiver

200G PAM4 Mach-Zehnder modulated laser with differential driver from Semtech, highlighting advanced integrated InP laser technology



PITTSBURGH, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a leader in optical communications components and subsystems, today announced that it will demonstrate next-generation transceivers and laser technology for 800G and 1.6T datacom transmission at ECOC 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland, October 2-4, stand #406. Such advances are critical to sustaining the accelerating growth of the cloud driven by artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML).

800G-FR4 Optical Transceiver

This live demonstration will showcase an 800G transceiver in an OSFP form factor with four CWDM wavelengths, each operating at 200G PAM4, and an 8x100G PAM4 electrical interface. The demonstration will run over 3 km of single-mode fiber. These transceivers are for use in 25T and 50T Ethernet switches with 100G electrical lanes. They represent a natural evolution from transceivers with 100G optical lanes because they are more power-efficient and cost-effective. This technology is expected to form the core of the second generation of 800G transceivers and the first generation of 1.6T transceivers. Initial applications are anticipated in AI/ML applications and hyperscale datacenters.

800G-DR8 Linear Pluggable Optical (LPO) Transceiver

This live demonstration will showcase a linear pluggable optical (LPO) transceiver module that features eight channels of 100G PAM4 transmitters and receivers in an OSFP form factor. The 800G-DR8 LPO transceiver is vertically integrated with optical components all from Coherent. This demonstration will show an excellent pre-FEC bit error rate without the need for a digital signal processor (DSP) inside the module. This LPO technology is expected to form the core of the first generation of LPO transceivers, offering low power consumption and low latency optimized for AI/ML applications. Coherent works with optical industrial leaders and customers to provide interoperable LPO transceivers for the next generation of AI/ML applications.

200G PAM4 Mach-Zehnder Modulated Laser with Semtech Differential Driver

This live demonstration will showcase a distributed feedback laser (DFB) and Mach-Zehnder modulator combined monolithically in a photonic integrated circuit (PIC) that transmits a 200G PAM4 signal over a 6 km fiber. The laser will be driven by the FiberEdge® 200G PAM4 MZM driver from Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC). The differential drive of the DFB-MZ laser achieves superior signal integrity, particularly in higher-density multichannel designs, enabling 1.6T transceivers with up to 10 km reach. The DFB-MZ features a channel-specific chirp control that provides excellent dispersion management. The DFB-MZ supports wavelength division multiplexing (WDM), including local area network (LWDM) and coarse (CWDM) wavelength plans. A cooled DFB-MZ supports LWDM for reach up to 10 km. An uncooled DFB-MZ supports CWDM for shorter reaches.

