Coherent to Demonstrate Next-Generation Transceiver Technology for Digital Coherent Optics in Ultracompact Pluggable Form Factors for Disaggregated Systems at ECOC 2023

The live demonstrations will include the following:



800G coherent optical engine based on the 140 GBaud IC-TROSA from Coherent and the Orion DSP from Marvell

400ZR and 400G OpenZR+ QSFP-DD DCO transceiver as part of the OIF multi-vendor interoperability showcase

100G QSFP28 0 dBm DCO transceiver



PITTSBURGH, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a leader in optical communications components and subsystems, today announced that it will demonstrate next-generation transceiver technology for 100G, 400G, and 800G digital coherent optics (DCO) in ultracompact pluggable form factors for disaggregated systems at ECOC 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland, October 2-4, stand #406. Such advances are critical to sustaining the growth of optical communications networks driven by artificial intelligence and machine learning.

140 GBaud/800 Gbps Optical Engine: a completely calibrated and integrated coherent transmitter-receiver optical subassembly (IC-TROSA) with a full digital control interface

The demonstration will showcase the 800 Gbps optical link powered by Coherent's 140 GBaud IC-TROSA, coupled with Marvell's Orion DSP.

The 140 GBaud IC-TROSA enables 0 dBm output power without the need for external amplification or tunable filters to achieve industry-leading performance. The IC-TROSA offers unparalleled levels of integration including narrow line laser, IQM modulator, receiver, amplification, filtering, and electronics in a hermetically sealed digitally controlled gold box.

The IC-TROSA not only contains all the optical components required to support a small-form-factor pluggable (i.e., QSFP-DD and OSFP-DD) with state-of-the-art performance but also achieves it without fiber splicing and at an industry-leading power efficiency.



400ZR and 400G OpenZR+ QSFP-DD DCO transceiver as part of the OIF multi-vendor interoperability showcase

Coherent will participate in the OIF's 400ZR/400G OpenZR+ and Common Management Interface Specification (CMIS) interoperability demonstrations.

Coherent will showcase the 400ZR and 400G OpenZR+ QSFP-DD DCO transceivers that feature advanced indium phosphide (InP) photonic integration in a compact OIF Type-2 IC-TROSA.

The CMIS demonstration highlights Coherent's commitment to simplifying the management of these modules through an industry-standardized common and adaptable management interface.



100G QSFP28 0 dBm DCO transceiver for edge and aggregation networks

Coherent will show a live demonstration of the industry's first 100G QSFP28 DCO transceiver, boasting a 0 dBm output power and operating over 100 km of fiber, while still achieving lowest power density to support legacy QSFP28 ports.

The transceiver features Coherent's Steelerton® DSP, the industry’s first purpose-built DSP for 100ZR applications that enables best-in-class power efficiency.

Optimized for minimal power consumption and a compact form factor, this module pairs the Steelerton® DSP with a highly efficient silicon photonics optical front-end and a power-efficient internally developed tunable laser.



About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

Contact

Mark Lourie

Vice President, Corporate Communications

corporate.communications@coherent.com