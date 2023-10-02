St Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Drug
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4007240
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: October 1, 2023, at approximately 1800 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I91 NB Exit 21, St Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Suspicion of DUI- Drug
ACCUSED: Scott Lapoint
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks observed a disabled motor vehicle on the off ramp of Exit 21 on I91, in St. Johnsbury. While speaking with the operator, Scott Lapoint (59) of St. Johnsbury, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. The operator was screened for impairment, and was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI-Drug.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: Pending
COURT: Caledonia County Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes