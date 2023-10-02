Submit Release
St Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Drug

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4007240

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                  

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: October 1, 2023, at approximately 1800 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I91 NB Exit 21, St Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Suspicion of DUI- Drug

 

ACCUSED: Scott Lapoint                                 

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks observed a disabled motor vehicle on the off ramp of Exit 21 on I91, in St. Johnsbury. While speaking with the operator, Scott Lapoint (59) of St. Johnsbury, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. The operator was screened for impairment, and was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI-Drug.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: Pending

COURT: Caledonia County Court

LODGED - LOCATION:   N/A  

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

