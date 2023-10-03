Submit Release
Empowering Consumers: Petra Gems Unveils Next-Generation Platform for Diamond Buyers

Round Cut Diamond

Always aiming for ideal brilliance, fire and scintillation.

As we strive to simplify the diamond buying experience, user experience will remain an essential and integral component of our scaling strategy.

Despite economic pressures and changing consumer preferences, we remain optimistic about the industry's future and will actively empower buyers, miners, artisans, traders, and retailers.”
— Sharif Khan
FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over a decade-long legacy in the fine jewelry and diamond industry, Petra Gems is committed to spotlighting the best retailers and dealers in the industry, continuing to provide consumers with unparalleled insights from the gem and jewelry world.

Today, we take another significant step towards this mission by launching a PHP-based NEXT JS platform designed to elevate the user experience and streamline the diamond buying process.

The new platform will also offer more custom options, enhance the diamond concierge services, and expand into new categories like watches.

About Petra Gems:

Petra Gems is a leading platform for insights on fine jewelry and diamonds, providing consumers with essential insights and support.

Sharif Khan
Petra Gems
