Berlin Barracks/ Identity Theft; Grand Larceny
CASE#: 23A3004714
TROOPER: Trooper David Lambert
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 08/23/23 at 1227 hours
LOCATION: Calais, VT
VIOLATION: Identity Theft; Grand Larceny
ACCUSED: Jocelyn Severson
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wesley Chapel, FL
VICTIM: Jean Lacroix
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Calais, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a fraud that occurred on August 10th and 11th. Subsequent investigation indicated that Jocelyn Severson of Wesley Chapel, FL had gained access to the victim’s business email account and requested a payment from the owner’s accountant to herself in the amount of $16,000. Jean Lacroix’s accountant, thinking the request was from Jean, made the payment to Severson. Severson was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 11/09/2023 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
