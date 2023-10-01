Berlin Barracks/ Identity Theft; Grand Larceny

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3004714

TROOPER: Trooper David Lambert

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 08/23/23 at 1227 hours

LOCATION: Calais, VT

VIOLATION: Identity Theft; Grand Larceny

ACCUSED: Jocelyn Severson

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wesley Chapel, FL

VICTIM: Jean Lacroix

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Calais, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a fraud that occurred on August 10th and 11th. Subsequent investigation indicated that Jocelyn Severson of Wesley Chapel, FL had gained access to the victim’s business email account and requested a payment from the owner’s accountant to herself in the amount of $16,000. Jean Lacroix’s accountant, thinking the request was from Jean, made the payment to Severson. Severson was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 11/09/2023 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT

(802)229-9191