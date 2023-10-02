Fencing Franchise, Big Jerry’s Fencing, Announces New North Atlanta Territory

James and Kimberly Weller are the franchisees for Big Jerry's Fencing in the North Atlanta area. The fencing company is actively seeking new franchisees to join its network.

Big Jerry’s Fencing has rapidly grown to 18 territories throughout the nation as it seeks to continue U.S. expansion.

We are really excited to bring on the Weller team in one of the top markets in the U.S. There has been impressive growth in this region and Big Jerry’s is going to fulfill a huge demand here.” — Jerry Davis, Founder and Owner of Big Jerry’s Fencing