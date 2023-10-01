PHILIPPINES, October 1 - Press Release

October 1, 2023 Gatchalian flags shortage of TESDA assessors Despite the government's funding of assessment and certification for senior high school learners pursuing the technical-vocational-livelihood (TVL) track, Senator Win Gatchalian flagged that the shortage of qualified assessors remains a challenge for the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA). During a budget briefing of TESDA's proposed budget for fiscal year 2024, Gatchalian pointed out that the Senate is moving to allocate around P1.5 billion for the assessment and certification of more than 470,000 senior high school learners taking the TVL track. For School Year 2020-2021, there were 473,911 senior high school graduates who took the TVL track, 32,965 of which took the national certification. Out of those who took the national certification, 31,993 or 97.1% passed, but the overall certification rate for that school year was only equivalent to 6.8%. The Department of Education (DepEd) previously pointed out that the cost of undergoing assessment is a bottleneck for learners who took the TVL track. "Even if we have the money for the assessment, we don't have the assessors. Kaya masasayang lang 'yung pondo. Going by the math, if we have more than 470,000 senior high school learners in tech-voc and we're going by the 10 is to 1 ratio, we will need 47,000 assessors, and yet you're planning to add only 11,000," Gatchalian told TESDA officials. Data from the TESDA Certification Office reveals that there are only 7,551 accredited competency assessors nationwide. "We have to start the process of getting assessors for the 470,000 senior high school learners. We already generated the funds. It's up to TESDA now to look for assessors," Gatchalian added. TESDA Director General Suharto Mangudadatu has proposed training DepEd district supervisors as assessors. Gatchalian, however, pointed out that DepEd supervisors are already burdened with their own workload. Kakulangan ng TESDA assessors pinuna ni Gatchalian Bagama't binabalak ng gobyerno na pondohan ang assessment at certification ng mga mag-aaral sa senior high school na kumuha ng technical-vocational-livelihood (TVL) track, nababahala si Senador Win Gatchalian na mananatiling hamon sa Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) ang kakulangan ng mga kwalipikadong assessors. Sa isinagawang pagdinig sa panukalang pondo ng TESDA para sa 2024, binigyang diin ni Gatchalian ang balak ng Senado na maglaan ng P1.5 bilyon para sa assessment at certification ng 470,000 na mag-aaral sa senior high school na kumukuha ng TVL track. Matatandaan na noong School Year 2020-2021, may 473,911 na graduate ng senior high school ang kumuha ng TVL track at 32,965 dito ang kumuha ng national certification. Lumalabas na sa mga kumuha ng national certification, 31,993 o 97.1% ang pumasa, ngunit nananatili sa 6.8% ang overall certification rate para sa naturang school year. Dati nang ipinaliwanag ng Department of Education (DepEd) na ang gastos sa assessment ang nagiging balakid sa mga mag-aaral na kumuha ng TVL track. "Kahit na may pondo tayo sa assessment, kulang naman tayo sa assessors. Kaya masasayang lang 'yung pondo. Kung may 470,000 tayong mag-aaral sa senior high school na kumukuha ng tech-voc at pagsisikapan nating maabot ang 10 is to 1 ratio, kakailanganin natin ng 47,000 assessors. Pero ang balak lang nating idagdag ay 11,000 lang," sabi ni Gatchalian sa mga opisyal ng TESDA. Batay sa TESDA Certification Office, lumalabas na meron lamang 7,551 accredited competency assessors sa buong bansa. "Kailangang simulan natin ang proseso ng pagkuha ng mga assessor para sa 470,000 na mag-aaral sa senior high school. Naglaan na tayo ng pondo. Tungkulin na ng TESDA na kumuha ng assessors," ani Gatchalian. Ipinanukala ni TESDA Director General Suharto Mangudadatu na sanayin ang mga DepEd district supervisors bilang assessors. Ngunit ayon kay Gatchalian, masyado nang abala ang mga DepEd supervisors sa kasalukuyan nilang mga gawain.