Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of APRN, RENB, ICPT

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Renovaro Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RENB)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of RENB and GEDi Cube Intl Ltd. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, GEDi Cube Intl Ltd. equity interests will be exchanged for shares of RENB common stock through a stock-for-stock acquisition.

If you are a RENB investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRN)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of APRN to Wonder Group for $13.00 per share in cash.

If you are an APRN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ICPT to Alfasigma S.p.A for $19.00 per share in cash.

If you are an ICPT investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2023 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law PLLC
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@lifshitzlaw.com 


