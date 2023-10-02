Social Good Thought Leader Travels to Palm Springs for the 32nd Human Rights Event for Women, The Dinah Shore Weekend

The Dinah Shore Weekend, Red Carpet, Kristen Thomasino Global Humanitarian, 22x Author, 2x Show Host, 2x CEO, Application Creator of Buddytown Kristen Thomasino, Global Humanitarian, 2x Show Host, 22x Author, Creator of Buddytown Application attending the Hollywood Party for The Dinah Shore Weekend 2023 in Palm Springs, California at Margaritaville Resort Kara Kilian, Professional Trainer for the Stars with Thomasino Media CEO, Kristen Thomasino attends Dinah Shore Weekend to Network with Other Women Kristen Thomasino "The Social Good Magazine Show", Toni Ann, Rose Garcia "The Real L Word" at the Dinah Shore Weekend Margaritaville Palm Springs, California Kristen Thomasino, CEO Thomasino Media, Gumbo star of "The Life of Gumbo", and Field Producer for The Social Good Magazine Show, Kris Booth at Margaritaville Palm Springs

Tourism is essential to our economic recovery worldwide. The Dinah Shore Weekend, held in Palm Springs, is an example of events created for social good.

The Dinah Shore Weekend provides safety & security for women to be themselves. This work of safety is critical in a world where you can read weekly about atrocities happening to young girls & women.” — Kristen Thomasino | Editor and Chief The Social Good Magazine

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Palm Springs area has been the location for women worldwide to safely travel to enjoy the local sunshine and hotel resort spaces. The local businesses and government work together nicely to support these more significant events coming to the area. The restaurants and shops always welcome the tourists, providing excellent service. The Dinah Shore Weekend has been going for 32 years and was created by Mariah Hanson and a team of top talent from all over the country, we learned at Thomasino Media. Kristen Thomasino, Editor and Chief of The Social Good Magazine and Show Host of The Social Good Magazine Show, attended the event.

Thomasino commented, "The desert area is welcoming with an array of businesses excited to serve their demographics of target customers! There are stores of all kinds, and the city was well maintained, from what we observed with the Thomasino Media team. Plenty of security from a private and public perspective made the event feel safe. The diversity of the participants worldwide is clear when you see how free the people are who come to have a good time at the event venue, Margaritaville, the Hotel Resort brand founded by the late Jimmy Buffett. Being a dog-friendly venue made it super easy for guests with pets. United States citizens attended from many states, including Minnesota, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Montana, Utah, Texas, California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, and others. International travelers were also present, with many Canadian travelers attending the event. You have professionals, such as CEOs, veterans, teachers, entertainers, artists, technology professionals, healthcare workers, law enforcement, and other first responders who attended the event. What I loved about the resort was the top-notch staff, and with an event with thousands of people, they had it well designed by the production team for the event to keep people engaged in various areas of the hotel. The Dinah Shore Weekend team brought entertainment talent, sponsors, and vendors to share with the event participants. These positive community-building events are important for our short-term and long-term economic growth. Founders like Mariah Hanson are important to support and lift in the industry."

Margaritaville in Palm Springs successfully hosted this multi-day event that started Wednesday and ended late Sunday. Thomasino noted, "It was great to see some of the same faces working at the hotel from the year before. It's a good sign for the local economy that more events will continue to come to Palm Springs and their venue to amplify their messages. The diversity in the crowd certainly can require the right type of security. It was wonderful to see this private security team create an environment that allowed thousands of women to feel safe to wear what they wanted and be who they are."

The Dinah Shore Weekend team had a fantastic lineup of Hosts, DJs, and Performers to keep the LGBTQ+ crowd engaged. The Thomasino Media team was pleased to see "The Social Good Magazine Volume 2" Social Good Warriors, Rose Garcia, star of The Real L Word, and DJ Leslie Ortiz of Social Events Entertainment, getting the crowd in a festive mood. Rose Garcia, who has been battling cancer successfully, hosted the event. Thomasino noted, "Rose Garcia's ability to engage the crowd and raise the vibe is off the charts! She is a phenomenal host. She keeps it fun and playful. It is inspiring, too, for those who may be a little shy. Seeing her winning her battle against cancer and being a tremendous leader for Human Rights shows Garcia's determination to be a force for Social Good in the world."

DJ Leslie Ortiz and others kept the crowds at The Dinah Shore Weekend in good spirits and dancing with several entertainers and professional DJs. Ortiz has been a fixture in the Dinah family for many years. Her ability to engage multiple demographics of people is evident in the scene when you go out on the dance floor. Whether it be the daytime pool parties or the nighttime events, she ensures the crowd vibe is up. Thomasino noted, "Leslie told me in between events she had spent the time very carefully curating her lists and studying who was attending the event to make up the sets she did for this worldwide crowd of ladies ready to dance. I appreciate it when a DJ talks about how they architect an experience for others in their minds. It's fascinating and necessary at this time when people need to raise their spirits. Dancing and performances are just the ticket."

The Dinah Shore Weekend team went on a talent search before the event and found some great voices to bring to the event. They were diverse and had all kinds of different sounds and performance styles. Talent included DJ Leslie Ortiz, DJ Gracy D, DJ China G, Emerging Talent Winner OOMY OOMY, DJ Alex D, DJ Tatiana, Black Box, DOECHII, G Flip, DJ Mo, PHEM, PRINCESS NOKIA, KEEANA KEE, XANA, and Emerging Talent Winner Mariah Counts. They even had a Celebrity Dodgeball game hosted by Mikey Koffman of the "Real L Word" and creator of the "L.A. Fashion Weekend." Also, Celebrity Fitness Trainer Lacey Stone, "The Revenge Body," was the other host of the Celebrity Dodgeball game. The production staff leadership team is made up of various talents, including the expertise of Mona Elyafi, Lina Beaudin, Arabella Barkow, Ebby Starling, Stephanie Zehno, and Sara Stone. This event was curated well, attended by various press outlets, and had strong support in sponsorships.

Global Humanitarian, Kristen Thomasino's closing observations included, "This is an encouraging sign for our economy and entrepreneurs that we can get the right teams to partner to create specialty social good gatherings for human rights. We must protect our women and continue to create spaces where we can be free and safe to express ourselves without the dangers of violence, rape and murder. We need to do more to support entrepreneurs like Mariah Hanson and her team to execute more of these types of visions nationwide. We can get a boost for our transportation and tourism economy. Our resorts and hotels need these types of reasons for people to gather. Events like these and others allow local mayors to market why their cities are great places to host Human Rights events. Turn it into an opportunity to generate commerce for the whole community. A way to stimulate community pride. How can you make your community more welcoming for all? What security and safety can you provide to help stimulate global tourism and trade like the Mayor of Palm Springs, Grace Garner, and Police Chief Andrew G. Mills have for their community? These economic development initiatives are something that places all over America can embrace and start to usher in our economic recovery and long-term stability."

