Drug Investigation Leads to Fentanyl Seizure, Arrests

BIG SANDY – An ongoing joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Big Sandy Police Department has resulted in the arrest of a couple in Big Sandy.

As a result of evidence gathered during an ongoing investigation into illicit drug sales in Big Sandy, a search warrant was obtained for a residence in the 100 block of Depot Street. Earlier today, TBI along with the Big Sandy Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office executed the search warrant and discovered fentanyl, marijuana, steroids, a firearm, and drug paraphernalia. Two young children were also in the home at the time.

Both adults inside the residence during the execution of the search warrant were taken into custody. Tanner G. Scronce (DOB: 5/31/93) and Alexandria N. Scronce (DOB: 7/1/96) are each charged with Possession of Schedule II (Fentanyl) with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm in the Commissions of a Dangerous Felony, Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) with Intent to Distribute, Aggravated Child Endangerment (two counts), and Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. T. Scronce faces an additional count of Possession of Schedule III (Steroids). They have been booked into the Benton County Jail on $250,000 bond each.