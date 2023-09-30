[Latest] Global Water Purifier Filter Market Size Envisioned at USD 58.12 Billion by 2030, Increasing a CAGR of 9.62% | Healthcare Revolution

[219+ Pages Report] The global water purifier filter market size in terms of market volume was valued at USD 27.84 billion in 2022 and is predicted to surpass USD 58.12 billion by the end of 2030. The water purifier filter industry is expected to grow by a CAGR of 9.62% during forecast period.

Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Water Purifier Filter Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Media Type (Cartridge, Multimedia, Single & Dual Phase Filters), By Technology (Carbon Filtration, RO, UV, And Others), By End User (Industrial, Commercial, And Residential), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Direct Sales, And Online Purchases), And By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2023 – 2030" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global water purifier filter market size was valued at about USD 27.84 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.62% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 58.12 billion by the end of 2030.”

Water Purifier Filter Market Overview:

The purpose of water purifier filters is to remove contaminants and other impurities from water in order to make it safe for consumption and other uses. These filters neutralize certain substances in the water chemically or filter them through various filter papers. These are able to eradicate a vast array of contaminants, including particles, sediments, chemical pollutants, and microorganisms.

To capture and eliminate contaminants during the filtration process, filter media are fabricated from special substances. UV lamps, reverse osmosis membranes, turbidity filters, ceramics, and activated carbon are typical filter media.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 27.84 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 58.12 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 9.62% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Eureka Forbes, Kent RO Systems, A. O. Smith, Honeywell, LG Electronics, Whirlpool, Samsung, 3M, Pentair, Culligan, Brita, Pur, Aquasana, iSpring, and Others. Segments Covered By Media Type, By Technology, By End User, By Distribution Channel, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Key Insights from Primary Research

Industrial and commercial demands are driving the growth of the global water purifier filter market.

Based on the media type, the single and dual phase segment is growing at a high rate and is projected to dominate the global market.

Based on the technology, the RO technology segment is blooming at a high rate and is projected to dominate the global market.

On the basis of end user, the industrial segment is likely to dominate the global market.

Based on the distribution channel, the retail store segment is likely to dominate the global market.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Growth Drivers

Industrial and commercial demands are likely to drive the growth of the global market

Numerous commercial and industrial applications, including manufacturing, food and beverage processing, and healthcare operations, require water of high quality. Consequently, the rapidly expanding end-user sector is one of the primary factors driving the expansion of the global water purifier filter market.

In addition, the swiftly expanding population, coupled with high industrialization and urbanization rates, is anticipated to accelerate the market demand for water purifier filters. In January 2022, Water Technologies and Solutions, for instance, effectively acquired Sentinel Monitoring Systems. Sentinel developed a system that is compatible with real-time and near-real-time applications.

Restraints

Limited infrastructure in rural areas is likely to hamper the growth of the global market

In remote or rural areas, there is a severe lack of adequate infrastructure for fundamental amenities such as safe drinking water, which is anticipated to impede the expansion of the global water purifier filter market. In addition, these purifiers utilize energy-intensive technology that utilizes a considerable amount of electricity. Therefore, this environment is likely to hinder the industry's growth in the future years.

Water Purifier Filter Market: Segmentation



Water Purifier Filter Market: Segmentation

The global water purifier filter market can be segmented into media type, technology, end-user, distribution channel, and region.

By media type, the market can be segmented into cartridge, multimedia, single & dual phase filters. The single and dual-phase segment is anticipated to dominate the global water purifier filter market during the predicted period. By technology, the market can be segmented into carbon filtration, RO, UV, and others. The RO technology segment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate in the global water purifier filter industry during the foreseeable period.

By end users, the market can be segmented into industrial, commercial, and residential. The industrial segment is expected to swipe the largest market share in the forthcoming years. The industrial sector is witnessing a high demand because of the growing need for purified water. By distribution channel, the market can be segmented into retail stores, direct sales, and online purchases. The retail store segment is projected to grow with a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

North America to dominate the global market

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global water purifier filter market. The region has a mature and well-developed market mainly because of the increasing concerns among people regarding the water quality.

Asia-Pacific is likely to experience accelerated growth in the global water purifier filter industry due to the dynamism of the global economy. Concerns about deteriorating water quality are the primary driver of the industry's growth. Water quality issues, such as contamination with microorganisms, heavy metals, pollutants, and other substances, are increasing the region's demand for water purification solutions.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Water Purifier Filter market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Water Purifier Filter market include;

Eureka Forbes

Kent RO Systems

A. O. Smith

Honeywell

LG Electronics

Whirlpool

Samsung

3M

Pentair

Culligan

Brita

Pur

Aquasana

iSpring

The global Water Purifier Filter market is segmented as follows:

By Media Type Segment Analysis

Cartridge

Multimedia

Single & Dual Phase Filters

By Technology Segment Analysis

Carbon Filtration

RO

UV

Others

By End User Segment Analysis

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

By Distribution Channel Segment Analysis

Retail Stores

Direct Sales

Online Purchases

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



