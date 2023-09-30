Instructions for Using the eBPDR System

For use by biological product manufacturers to report biological product deviations (BPD) that may affect the safety, purity, or potency of a distributed product in accordance with 21 CFR, Part 600.14 or 606.171. Also for use by Human Cells, Tissues and Cellular and Tissue-Based Product (HCT/P) manu
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.