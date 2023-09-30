Shower Heads Market Forecast 2023-2032 - Market Size, key Drivers, Current Trends

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global shower head market share.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Showerheads are bathroom components through which water comes out. It is a sanitary ware that is used for bathing in bathrooms. Showering with showerheads is one of the leading ways in which we use water at our homes, accounting for almost 17% water indoor water usage for an average family per day. Due to the continuous innovation and development of the product, numerous showerheads are available in the market. The global showerheads market is a highly competitive market with many existing players. These international or domestic players dominate the market with innovation in product design, technology, branding, price, productivity, and others. The most basic type of showerheads are fixed and handheld showerheads, out of which a rise in demand can be observed for handheld showerheads.

Top Impacting Factors : Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis :

Significant drivers of the global showerheads market are the rapid increase in urbanization, rapid constructional activities, increased per capita income, surge in disposable income, changes in lifestyle, improvement in standards of living, fast growth of the real estate industry, and a rise in preference for renovation and interior decoration.

However, there are still many customers who do not feel the need to use the shower and have not installed showers at their homes. Also, as the bathrooms get humid, the showers start to rust, which hampers the growth of this market. High competition by competitors is the major challenge faced by the global showerheads market.

However, increase in the interest of the consumers toward a luxury lifestyle and innovations in the product can further accelerate the growth of the global showerheads market. Also, brass and chrome plated shower heads are gaining acceptance in the global market for showerheads, because they are prone to rusting.

The global shower heads market trends are as follow :

Surge in Demand for Smart Shower Heads :

The integration of smart technology with showerheads has changed the bathing experience completely. This smart technology not only gives a luxurious bathing experience but also helps in conserving water. Smart showerheads come in many variants and have different features. These innovative features propel the growth of the showerheads market globally.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis :

• Covid-19 has a cascading impact on the sanitary ware market.

• There is a delay in demand for sanitary wares because of less renovation/refurbishment activities taking place due to the Corona outbreak.

• In the wake of the Corona Pandemic, all the construction activities have been paused, and this sector was the most extensive contributor to the demand for sanitary wares.

• The entire building material sector is influenced by the COVID-19 outbreak.

