Voters to Decide Water, Infrastructure Measures

TEXAS, September 29 - Water supply projections for Texas are dire without additional supplies. By 2070, approximately one-quarter of Texas’ population would face municipal water shortages and municipal water use alone is anticipated to experience more than 671,000 job losses.

This month’s edition of Fiscal Notes offers a synopsis of the Comptroller’s Texas Water: Present and Future Needs 2023 report and highlights some of the efforts to address water needs in Texas.

“The future of water in Texas is the future of the Texas economy,” Comptroller Glenn Hegar says.

Water is just one of the resources that will benefit from critical allocations and new legislation that also will support broadband expansion, transportation projects and energy cost controls.

Fiscal Notes looks ahead to planning for an influx of federal and state infrastructure funding, highlighting constitutional amendments that will put some of the power in the hands of the voters this November.

These decisions will impact generations of Texans to come.