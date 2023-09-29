Submit Release
SB454 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation and Local Government - 2023-09-29

WISCONSIN, September 29 - An Act to create 20.115 (1) (f) and 168.107 of the statutes; Relating to: creating fuel blend requirements for new gas stations, providing grants for fuel blend compatibility improvements, and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: S - Transportation and Local Government

