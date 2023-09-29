SB455 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Utilities and Technology - 2023-09-29

WISCONSIN, September 29 - An Act to renumber and amend 66.0821 (2) (b); to amend 66.0821 (4) (a), 66.0821 (4) (c), 196.01 (5) (a) 1., 196.03 (1), 196.60 (1) (a) and 196.604; and to create 66.0821 (2) (b) 2. and 196.01 (5) (a) 1r. of the statutes; Relating to: authorizing the Public Service Commission to regulate storm water utilities. (FE)