SB460 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2023-09-29

WISCONSIN, September 29 - An Act to amend 346.17 (5) (a), 346.17 (5) (b), 346.22 (1) (b) 1., 346.22 (1) (b) 2., 346.43 (1) (b) 3. a., 346.43 (1) (b) 3. b., 346.49 (1) (c) 1., 346.49 (1) (c) 2., 346.57 (3), 346.60 (3m) (a) 1., 346.60 (3m) (a) 2., 346.65 (5m) (a), 346.65 (5m) (b) and 346.89 (4m); and to create 340.01 (47e) of the statutes; Relating to: traffic violations when railroad workers are present and providing a penalty.