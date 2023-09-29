Submit Release
SB466 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Financial Institutions and Sporting Heritage - 2023-09-29

WISCONSIN, September 29 - An Act to amend 165.60 and 175.35 (2k) (ar) 1.; and to create 175.31 and 224.60 of the statutes; Relating to: prohibiting firearms merchant category codes in payment card transactions, prohibiting government lists of firearm owners, and providing a penalty.

Status: S - Financial Institutions and Sporting Heritage

