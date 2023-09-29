SB470 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health - 2023-09-29
WISCONSIN, September 29 - An Act to amend 111.322 (2m) (a) and 111.322 (2m) (b); and to create 50.373, 103.035, 106.54 (10) (c) and 146.998 of the statutes; Relating to: minimum nurse staffing ratios in hospitals, registered nurses' right to refuse a work assignment, prohibiting mandatory overtime for registered nurses, and providing a penalty.
Status: S - Health
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|9/29/2023 Sen.
|Read first time and referred to Committee on Health
