SB474 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Government Operations - 2023-09-29

WISCONSIN, September 29 - An Act to amend 15.04 (1) (g), 16.765 (1), 16.765 (2), 36.09 (1) (e), 36.11 (3) (a), 36.12 (1), 36.29 (1), 38.04 (13) (b), 38.23 (1), 38.23 (4), 47.02 (3m) (f), 48.82 (1) (a), 48.82 (6), 51.90, 66.0125 (3) (a), 66.0125 (3) (c) 1. b., 66.0125 (9), 66.1011 (1), 66.1201 (2m), 66.1213 (3), 66.1301 (2m), 66.1331 (2m), 66.1333 (3) (e) 2., 86.195 (5) (c), 106.50 (1), 106.50 (1m) (h), 106.50 (1m) (nm), 106.50 (5m) (f) 1., 106.52 (3) (a) 1., 106.52 (3) (a) 2., 106.52 (3) (a) 3., 106.52 (3) (a) 4., 106.52 (3) (a) 5., 106.52 (3) (b), 106.52 (3) (c), 106.52 (3) (d), 106.52 (3) (e), 106.58, 111.31 (1), 111.31 (2), 111.31 (3), 111.321, 111.36 (title), 111.36 (1) (br), 111.36 (1) (c), 111.36 (1) (d) 1., 111.36 (1) (d) 2., 111.36 (2), 111.70 (2), 111.81 (12) (b), 111.85 (2) (b), 118.019 (2d), 118.13 (1), 118.20 (1), 118.40 (4) (b) 2., 194.025, 224.77 (1) (o), 227.10 (3) (a), 230.01 (2) (b), 230.18, 234.29, 321.37, 440.45 (1), 440.45 (2), 452.14 (3) (n), 625.12 (2), 632.35 and 756.001 (3); and to create 106.50 (1m) (kg), 106.52 (1) (cr), 111.32 (7j), 118.13 (1m) and 628.34 (3) (c) of the statutes; Relating to: discrimination in employment, housing, public accommodations, education, insurance coverage, national guard, jury duty, and adoption and in the receipt of mental health or vocational rehabilitation services.