RevoluGROUP Canada Inc., Announces Simon Tsu, CFA, Appointed as the New Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Vancouver, BC, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), (Frankfurt: IJA2) (“the Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Simon Tsu, CFA, CPA, as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Corporate Secretary, effective October 1, 2023. His in-depth experience and leadership will bring significant value to our business operations.



Simon will be stepping into the shoes of the outgoing CFO, Jason Tong, and Corporate Secretary, Derek Sobel, who have resigned effective September 30, 2023. We extend our utmost gratitude to Jason and Derek for their dedication, enthusiasm, and passion during their tenure. Their contributions have been instrumental in shaping our growth trajectory, and we wish them every success in the future.

Simon has a wealth of financial experience underpinned by his Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) certification. We are confident he will provide strong corporate governance and execute efficient management strategies, driving our company towards continued success.

Please join us in welcoming Simon to his new role and wishing him all the best as he embarks on this new journey.

About Simon Tsu, CFA, CPA

Mr. Tso is the principal of Athena Chartered Professional Accountant Ltd., a full-cycle accounting firm that assists both private and public companies with their financial reporting, regulatory filing and taxation requirements, commonly as their controller or CFO. Mr. Tso is also a co-founder of Zeus Capital Ltd., a boutique corporate finance firm that specializes in providing financial advisory, valuation and consulting services. Prior to his current roles, Mr. Tso spent a number of years as an associate at a local corporate finance firm and as a senior accountant at a firm of chartered accountants. Mr. Tso graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce (finance) degree with honours from the University of British Columbia Sauder School of Business, and is both a CFA charterholder and a chartered professional accountant.

About RevoluPAY®

The Company's flagship Neobanking technology is RevoluPAY®, the Apple and Android multinational payment app. Conceived entirely in-house, RevoluPAY features proprietary, sector-specific technology of which the resulting source code is the Company's intellectual property. RevoluPAY's built-in features include Remittance Payments, Forex, Crypto-to-fiat exchange, Retail and Hospitality payments, Real Estate Payments, pay-as-you-go phone top-ups, Gift Cards & Online Credits, Utility Bill payments, Leisure payments, Travel Payments, etc. RevoluPAY employs blockchain protocols and is squarely aimed at the worldwide multi-billion dollar Open Banking sector and + $595 billion family remittance market. RevoluPAY® is operated by the European wholly-owned subsidiary RevoluPAY EP S.L situated in Barcelona. RevoluPAY is a licensed United States MSB, Canadian FINTRAC, and European PSD2 payment institution 6900 under the auspices of E.U. Directive 2015/2366 with EU Passporting. RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. controls five wholly-owned subsidiaries on four continents.

About RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.:

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. is a multi-asset, multidivisional publicly traded Canadian Company deploying advanced technologies in; Banking, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Mobile Phone Top-Ups, EGaming, Healthcare Payments, Esports, Invoice factoring, Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Blockchain Systems, and Fintech app sectors. Click here to read more.

For further information on RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), visit the Company's website at www.RevoluGROUP.com.

