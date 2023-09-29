Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates for October 2023

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services has announced default natural gas rates for October 2023. These rates will apply to customers who have not chosen a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South service territories. The rates have been verified by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

North Service Territory

The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.

• For customers in the ATCO Gas North service territory, the October regulated natural

gas rate is decreasing from the September rate of $2.724 per GJ to $2.522 per GJ.

• This rate reflects a market price for October supplies of approximately $2.342 per GJ

as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.18 per GJ

for September and prior months.

• The typical residential gas bill for October based on an average 9 GJ of consumption

would be approximately $140 in the North.

South Service Territory

The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.

• For customers in the ATCO Gas South service territory, the October regulated natural

gas rate is decreasing from the September rate of $2.724 per GJ to $2.522 per GJ.

• This rate reflects a market price for October supplies of approximately $2.342 per GJ

as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.180 per GJ

for September and prior months.

• The typical residential gas bill for October based on an average 9 GJ of consumption

would be approximately $124 in the South.

Further information on regulated gas supply and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on

the Alberta government’s customer choice website at: w ww .ucahelps.gov.ab.ca .

