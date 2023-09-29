"Betting on the Farm" a New Memoir by Thaddeus Barsotti is Released for the Harvest Full Moon Detailing Life as a Farmer
"Betting on the Farm" chronicles the story of how Thaddeus Barsotti helped to turn the family's small organic farm into a thriving farm to table business
What a beautiful book. This is an unflinching, profoundly intimate account of a family at the forefront of organic food and community - supported by agriculture in California”SACRAMENTO , CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The full harvest moon will shine brightly this September 29th, also marking the fourth and final supermoon of 2023.
The name harvest moon represents a time in the Northern Hemisphere when the bright moon once helped farmers work late into the evening to harvest their bounty ahead of the first frost, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.
In honor of this full "farmer’s" moon, the author Thaddeus Barsotti releases his new memoir titled, “Betting on the Farm”, wherein Thaddeus chronicles the years he spent trying to keep his mother's dream of having an organic farm alive while coming to terms with her death. Through the ups and downs of the seasons, he learns what it means to be a farmer, to be a son, a dedicated husband and father, and to carry on in the face of loss.
"Betting on the Farm" is a moving and beautifully written memoir about grief, family, and the land we live on. Thaddeus Barsotti captures the heartache and joy of farming, and the strength it takes to keep going when everything seems to be against you.
Thaddeus’s mother, Kathleen Barsotti, was a pioneer in the organic farming movement. When she passed away of cancer in the summer of 2000, she was the owner of a small and struggling farm. Survived by her four sons, Thaddeus, the twenty-year-old middle son of her children, was faced with harvesting and selling twenty acres worth of heirloom tomatoes and cultivating new crops, all in less than three months while trying to keep the family afloat.
The newly released memoir “Betting on the Farm", penned by Thaddeus Barsotti is a story of hope, determination, and love for family. It is an inspiring tale of a young man who is faced with a daunting task, but rises to the challenge and succeeds. This book will resonate with anyone who has ever faced adversity and come out stronger on the other side.
Thaddeus paints a picture of a close-knit family that is dealt a devastating blow when their mother is diagnosed with cancer. The family rallies around her, but after she passes away, they are left to pick up the pieces. The brothers struggle to maintain their mother's legacy, and the business begins to crumble.
When the brothers finally repair their relationship with one another and band together they are able to turn things around and rebuild the business. They learn from their mistakes and come out stronger for it. "Betting on the Farm" is a heartwarming story of a family that sticks together through thick and thin even when no one else believes in them.
This book is for anyone who has ever loved a farm, grieved for a lost parent, or fought for something they believe in. It is a story of hope, resilience, and the power of community.
This memoir is a must-read for anyone interested in the organic farming movement and the history of California agriculture.
The iconic Alice Waters, a pioneer in the organic food movement reviewed the book and had this to say: “What a beautiful book. This is an unflinching, profoundly intimate account of a family at the forefront of organic food and community - supported by agriculture in California: heartbreaking, funny, honest, and above all, full of a deep and lasting respect for the earth”.
"Betting on the Farm" can be purchased on Amazon here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CHDL1G3C
or at www.ThaddeusBarsotti.com where readers can sign up to learn surprising facts about the organic food industry and download some of Thaddeus's favorite recipes.
About the Author: Thaddeus Barsotti
Born and raised in the rural Yolo County of California, Thaddeus grew up participating in all aspects of the family’s small organic fruit and vegetable farm while attending public school in Esparto. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Bio Resource and Agricultural Engineering from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.
He and his brothers would inherit the small farm, Capay Fruits & Vegetables and the small CSA, Farm Fresh to You when their mother Kathleen Barsotti passed away in 2000. Over the next two decades Thaddeus and his brothers grew the business to grow over a thousand acres of organic produce, delivering over three million boxes of fresh organic produce across the West Coast while employing over one thousand individuals.
As a well-spoken and passionate advocate for local and sustainable food systems he enjoys sharing his knowledge of the complete food system and advocating for changes needed to make farming and ranching profitable for new and existing individuals.
Thaddeus lives in Yolo County with his amazing wife Moyra and their three children – Lola Che, Lucca McRae and Julien Francis. He is passionate about conservation and spends his free time with family and friends building habitats for wildlife and returning native grasses and shrubs to the rugged ranch he owns overlooking Capay Valley.
