SPLC Designates October as Hate Crimes Awareness Month

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — With the United States experiencing the highest levels of hate violence on record, according to the FBI’s latest hate crime report, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) is sounding the alarm about the prevalence of hate crimes and pressing for action to prevent them. As part of a new, annual campaign the SPLC will designate October as Hate Crimes Awareness Month and lead a national conversation about how to prevent hate and foster an inclusive democracy where each of us feels safe and welcome in our communities.

“We must stop the cycle of hate that too often ends with dire consequences for Black, Latinx, Asian, Jewish and LGBTQ+ communities, said Margaret Huang, president and CEO of the Southern Poverty Law Center and SPLC Action Fund. “This campaign underscores the need for all of us to reject hate violence wherever and whenever it occurs — and work together to prevent hate from taking root in the first place.”

For over 50 years, the SPLC has been at the forefront of combating hate and the crime it spawns — exposing the activities of far-right hate and extremist groups, holding hate groups accountable for inciting violence and pushing for government policies to prevent bias incidents. In recent months, ahead of the United Nations’ review of U.S. compliance with International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the SPLC has been working with other civil and human rights organizations to bring international pressure to bear on U.S. policymakers to enact stronger policies to curb hate crime.

In addition, SPLC’s Learning for Justice program helps students, parents and educators prevent, address and navigate bias incidents by creating lesson plans, teaching frameworks and other anti-bias resources that are distributed nationwide and free of charge.

To learn more about SPLC’s efforts to counter hate crimes and mitigate their impacts, visit www.splcenter.org/hate-crimes-awareness-month.